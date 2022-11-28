Read full article on original website
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Wasn't Happy With Her Order, So the Manager Sent a New One to Her House for Free: 'That's How You Reconcile the Problem'
One TikToker is going viral after sharing a story about an order gone wrong and how the chain's manager fixed it, even capturing the attention of the delivery driver himself.
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
CNET
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Woman Calls Out Starbucks After Paying $30 for ‘Under-Filled' Coffees Amid Price Rises This Year
While Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, there are always things customers may need to be happier with their drinks order. Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok after a customer filmed herself opening the lids of four large drinks to reveal that they were not filled to the top.
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on
I tasted fried chicken from the popular chains Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Guest Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace
Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030. And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.
Starbucks employee slams awkward new tipping system
To tip or not to tip — that is still the question. Tipping etiquette at fast food restaurants has been a long debated topic, and Starbucks’ newest move is being slammed by employees and customers alike. In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks employee reenacts the humiliating moment when customers are asked to pay using their credit cards — because the automated system is programmed to ask for a tip. “Social anxiety,” barista Tates Rylee captioned the video, viewed over 6 million times on the platform. The clip shows a Starbucks drive-through worker as they scurry away and hide their face just after...
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement
Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it
Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants. It's a revelation.
Amazon Plans To Shut Down Food Delivery Service In India
At the onset of the decade, Amazon reportedly made a $20 billion investment in food delivery services across India. “Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe,” the company stated.
Chick-fil-A is selling merchandise for the first time ever
If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further.
When Does Costco Stop Serving Food?
Costco has grown a cult-like membership customer base for a reason. Aside from offering thousands of specialty food and household products in bulk, Costco has poised itself as a prime grocery store for never letting customers down, especially after beating Amazon in overall customer satisfaction when it comes to online shopping (via Forbes).
Digital Trends
You need this iced coffee maker while it’s $15 for Cyber Monday
There isn’t a particular reason that iced coffee is becoming a trend — it’s just tasty! However, if you don’t make it right, you can get some seriously watered-down grossness. Yuck! As part of our Cyber Monday deals search, we wanted to find a super cheap way for people to make great iced coffee every time. To do that, we found the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker for just $15 over at Walmart. That’s $10 off of its usual price of $25, so be sure to take a look at it while the sale lasts. It even comes with its own tumbler, including a reusable straw, that nestles perfectly up into the machine. It’s really a lot for only $15.
AdWeek
Burger King Debates If The Best Burger Is From McDonald's, Five Guys or KFC
One of the “great” debates in Western society is who makes the best burgers. It’s a discussion that fast food giant Burger King taps into, along with mention of its rivals, such as McDonald’s and KFC. Created for the French market by creative agency Buzzman, the...
