There isn’t a particular reason that iced coffee is becoming a trend — it’s just tasty! However, if you don’t make it right, you can get some seriously watered-down grossness. Yuck! As part of our Cyber Monday deals search, we wanted to find a super cheap way for people to make great iced coffee every time. To do that, we found the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker for just $15 over at Walmart. That’s $10 off of its usual price of $25, so be sure to take a look at it while the sale lasts. It even comes with its own tumbler, including a reusable straw, that nestles perfectly up into the machine. It’s really a lot for only $15.

2 DAYS AGO