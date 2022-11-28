ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society

A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested Credit: Charleston Animal Society. Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. Credit: Charleston Animal Society. 450...
CHARLESTON, SC
450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
CCSO: Man arrested for Woodside Manor shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a man accused of a fatal November 23 shooting in a Ladson neighborhood. According to CCSO, Mario Lavell Burgess (18) was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Deputies...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members.
YEMASSEE, SC
Summerville power outage affects thousands on Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were impacted during a Thursday afternoon power outage in Summerville. Officials with Dominion Energy said a large portion of Summerville was without power for about an hour Thursday but noted that electricity has since been restored. The outage occurred between...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

