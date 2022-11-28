ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

idahoednews.org

‘Time is precious’: Moscow community and parents mourn murder victims

The lights flashed off in the Kibbie Dome as more than 1,000 people lit their phones towards the distant upper box where the families of the four murder victims sat. The only sounds through the stadium were the gongs of a bell as each victim’s name was read out, followed by a moment of silence:
MOSCOW, ID
idahoednews.org

Green: ‘There is hope and light despite the loss we’ve suffered’

In his weekly letter to the University of Idaho community, President C. Scott Green reflected on Wednesday’s campus vigil mourning four slain U of I students. But Green also noted fundraising efforts to support the families of the homicide victims: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. And he reflected on an outpouring of support beyond campus, from a Magic Valley high school to a university classroom in upstate New York.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

School closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho

With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is expected to continue into the afternoon, meaning travel may be difficult for both the morning and evening commutes.
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley police arrest suspect accused of ramming patrol cars in pursuit

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect after he ran into patrol cars and police chased after him. A Spokane Valley deputy saw a silver Chrysler 300 parked in the Walmart parking lot at 15727 E. Broadway Avenue. The deputy said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in past reckless driving instances without regard for...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
koze.com

Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
SPOKANE, WA

