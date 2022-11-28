Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Warriors' Draymond Green rips NBA over fine for telling fan 'Enjoy the f—king game'
Draymond Green is not mad, but rather actually laughing, at the latest fine he received from the NBA.
Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Betting Trends
The Ravens are favored by 8.5 over the Denver Broncos in Week 13.They won't cover that spread ... barely.
Joel Klatt ranks Penn State’s next opposing coach as one of the top 5 today
There is no question Penn State has gone up against some good quality coaches over the years, including right in their own division. But the next head coach Penn State faces could be one of the best coaches in the game today. Penn State is preparing to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is arguably one of the best head coaches in the game today. According to FOX analyst Joel Klatt, Whittingham is in the top five head coaches in college football today. And there is some merit to the argument that Whittingham...
Alex Grinch gets roasted by fans and analysts after USC allows 47 to Utah -- the heat is on for 2023
Alex Grinch has been with Lincoln Riley for each of the past four seasons — three at Oklahoma, this one at USC. None of those four seasons have produced a national championship or even an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This is what Riley and Grinch aspire to. They haven’t gotten over the hump yet.
