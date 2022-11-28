ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Grab These 6 Cyber Monday Amazon Deals Before They Disappear

Early Cyber Monday deals are live at Amazon. While some Cyber Monday discounts will probably stick around through the holidays, other are so good they're likely to disappear soon -- either from lack of inventory or price changes from Amazon. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that we don't...
Mic

Amazon has TONS of deals over 50% off, here are the ones you don't want to miss

Black Friday has officially arrived, and while Amazon has been rolling out thousands of incredible discounts, the savings don’t get better than this: Ahead, you’ll find all the best deals over 50% off. These products span categories — home, tech, personal care, you name it — so there’s something to please everyone on your shopping list (including yourself). BDG editors are trawling Amazon for the steepest of the steep discounts and updating this article regularly, so you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day. And if you see something you like, act fast — these deals are so good, they’ll be gone before you know it.
NBC News

25+ best Target Cyber Monday deals: Apple tech, kitchen appliances and more

Target’s Cyber Monday sale is officially live. Now through Nov. 28, the retailer is discounting items across brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale, and if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases (a year-round perk). Target Circle members can earn rewards while shopping, too.
TheStreet

Federal Judge Orders Amazon to Make a Big Change

On April 1, 2022, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report workers in New York City's Staten Island became the company's first unionized warehouse in the United States. Second only to Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report in terms of U.S.-based largest private employers, Amazon had been facing criticism from some employees for its labor practices. Points of contention included working conditions, surveillance of workers, increasing numbers of injuries, and the company's opposition to unions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Variety

Amazon Set to Lay Off 10,000 Employees (Report)

Facing a slowdown in sales, Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology positions, starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that the layoffs will be concentrated on Amazon’s devices group, including the Alexa voice assistant, along with its retail and HR groups. The job cuts — which would be the largest in Amazon’s history — would represent about 3% of corporate headcount. The layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s total employee base of more than 1.5 million, mostly comprised of hourly workers.
shefinds

2 Mistakes Apple Experts Say You Shouldn't Make On Black Friday

It’s the most wonderful (and hectic and confusing) shopping day of the year: Black Friday is here yet again! Perhaps you’ve been waiting weeks or even months to finally get your hands on a few great tech devices or accessories, either for yourself or for gifts for loved ones. This is a smart idea but not all sales offers are the same, especially when it comes to tech goodies. Before you run out and grab the first Apple item on sale, heed the advice of experts in the know: avoid these two mistakes that Apple experts say you shouldn’t make on Black Friday.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
BGR.com

Get a $50 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 on Cyber Monday only

BGR’s big guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. In it, you’ll find all the hottest Amazon deals that get you free money in the form of gift cards or bonus Amazon credit. On top of that, we have a special guide covering Cyber Monday gift card deals that get you even more free money. Now, there’s also a Microsoft 365 Cyber Monday deal that you need to check out.
CBS News

Best Cyber Monday deals under $200 you can still shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sticking to a holiday present budget? You've come to the right place. We've found the best Cyber Monday deals under...
PYMNTS

Amazon CEO: Consumers Are Trying to Stretch Dollars

Amazon is reportedly finding that shoppers are looking for deals, especially on big-ticket items. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the firm saw that people care about getting a bargain on items that are expensive and discretionary, like televisions and computers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 30). “Consumers are spending, but they’re being careful...
TheStreet

Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Make Key Holiday Moves

Back when Black Friday meant people lining up outside of stores to battle for the hottest toys and cheap electronics, the holiday season sometimes produced a surprise winner. Maybe J.C. Penney had a good quarter because the traffic driven by more successful stores fed it customers or maybe an especially hot item powered an unlikely winner to a good season.

