Yasuke
5d ago
it doesn't matter if they did it on purpose or not. once the police take someone into their custody they are responsible for that person's well being. that's literally what the term custodial arrest means
Reply(8)
95
Andrea C
5d ago
omg when will the police get back to protecting and serving the citizens?!? this is unacceptable!! they should all be charged
Reply(30)
133
Gemm
5d ago
Anybody who knows,knows. The police did a screen test. They speed up on purpose with a handcuffed suspect, and then purposely slam on brakes causing the suspect to be hurled at the screen that separates the officers from the suspect. No seatbelt and inertia causes the suspect to fly helplessly to the screen. Injury sustained depends on how fast police were going before slamming on the brakes
Reply(34)
66
