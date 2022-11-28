DSSW data breach notification

SAN ANTONIO A data breach occurred Sept. 28 relating to employees of DSSW, Inc, a press release detailed. They were informed on Oct. 3 that their website dsswtx.org experienced an intrusion.

DSSW’s site is operated for them by a third-party company (Internap Holding, Inc), and it was the platform provider’s systems that experienced the intrusion. The intruder or intruders placed ransomware on the platform provider’s servers, and by doing so may have gained access to our employees’ information.

For prospective, current or past employees who submitted an employment application the name, email, phone number, job and location desired were stored. For current and past employees, the training site contained additional information including employee ID and mailing address. Employment applications were encrypted and stored separately and are not included in this breach notice. To date, the investigation indicates the intrusion began Sept. 28 and ended on the same day. The platform provider’s Chief Information Security Officer initiated an incident response and was able to stop further attack.

The platform provider has removed the malware from its systems and is actively monitoring the platform to safeguard personal information. They reviewed the affected website and database for indications of intrusion and found no additional information. They are reporting this breach to the appropriate authorities and also ensuring all prospective, past and current employees know of this data breach so the increased awareness may help protect them and the community.

Please call 1-800-974-1362 any time during the next 90 days to receive more information or ask a question by leaving a voicemail to receive a callback.

DSSW is a 501c3 non-profit operating healthcare companies for disability service, home health and consumer directed services. Since 1993 DSSW has provided a foundation of support that enables individuals with disabilities. DSSW cares about Texans and data security.