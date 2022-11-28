ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral

Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Partnership Decision

A major partnership is being formed in the NASCAR world on Monday. RFK has reportedly agreed to a partnership agreement with Rick Ware Racing. "RFK will have two technical alliances in 2023. It extended its relationship with Front Row Motorsports (which includes providing a pit crew). It will provide technical support to Rick Ware Racing, which will lease space on the RFK campus," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Monday.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
Sports Business Journal

Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership

Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR teams eyeing unsanctioned offseason races

In a stunning development, NASCAR teams are reportedly considering participating in offseason exhibition races that are not sanctioned by NASCAR. Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern reported Tuesday that the Race Team Alliance, a coalition including the 36 NASCAR race teams with charters, has instructed renowned marketing agency Wasserman “to explore exhibition race opportunities, both domestically and internationally.”
FanBuzz

The Death of Fireball Roberts Led to Two Vital NASCAR Safety Improvements

When it comes to NASCAR, you can't discuss the highest of the highs in the sport without also acknowledging the lowest of the lows. It's all well and good to delve into the exciting and down-to-the-wire races that have gone down at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway over the years, but it's also a tragic fact that there were 28 deaths in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1952 to 2001. Most fans remember the fatal crashes of Dale Earnhardt, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Neil Bonnett. But, around three decades before those notable losses, the NASCAR community mourned the death of Glenn "Fireball" Roberts.
FLORIDA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR teams could soon host exhibition races, without NASCAR

Teams are currently looking for more revenue as contract negotiations are ongoing. The Race Team Alliance (RTA) and NASCAR are currently in negotiations regarding a new contract that would be put in place in 2025. NASCAR’s licencing and tv contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season. Fox...
Sportscasting

2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing declined from nine wins in 2021 to six this season, but Christopher Bell demonstrated he can be a NASCAR Cup Series star for years to come. The post 2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
conceptcarz.com

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour Ready to Roll and Fly into Sebring International Raceway with a First-Class Collection of Historic Race Cars and Vintage Airplanes

- Seventh Running of Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, November 30 - December 4, at Sebring International Raceway. - Packed Weekend Includes Season-Ending HSR Sebring Historics to Decide 2022 WeatherTech Sprint, Stoner Car Care Global GT, Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and B.R.M. Endurance Challenge Championships.
SEBRING, FL
Racing News

Gateway Dirt Nationals: 2022 Entry Lists

Preliminary night lineups for the indoor dirt race in St. Louis. It’s the week of the Gateway Dirt Nationals. The indoor dirt race takes place inside The Dome at America’s Center in Downtown Saint Louis, Missouri. The event begins on Thursday and concludes with a $30,000 payout in Saturday’s dirt late model feature.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

