Related
Hendrick Motorsports’ big and uncertain future in NASCAR
Hendrick Motorsports has a bright and stable future in the NASCAR Cup Series; however, the NASCAR Xfinity Series represents a different story.
Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral
Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Partnership Decision
A major partnership is being formed in the NASCAR world on Monday. RFK has reportedly agreed to a partnership agreement with Rick Ware Racing. "RFK will have two technical alliances in 2023. It extended its relationship with Front Row Motorsports (which includes providing a pit crew). It will provide technical support to Rick Ware Racing, which will lease space on the RFK campus," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Monday.
NASCAR discussing big rule change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is discussing a big rule change that could shape the future penalties for a wheel falling off a vehicle starting in 2023.
Bobby Allison Quit His Team in Midseason After a No-Name Driver Won at Daytona
Bobby Allison went from the Cup Series champion in 1983 to an independent driver two seasons later because of a teammate's stunning win at Daytona. The post Bobby Allison Quit His Team in Midseason After a No-Name Driver Won at Daytona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float
NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
How Does Brad Keselowski’s Latest Move Help RFK Racing?
Brad Keselowski has formed an alliance between RFK Racing and Rick Ware Racing. How it benefits his team isn't clear. The post How Does Brad Keselowski’s Latest Move Help RFK Racing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series special awards for the 2022 season
Sportsnaut's second annual NASCAR Cup Series awards feature some tight battles and surprises. Let's dive into the special awards for the 2022 season.
Sports Business Journal
Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership
Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR teams eyeing unsanctioned offseason races
In a stunning development, NASCAR teams are reportedly considering participating in offseason exhibition races that are not sanctioned by NASCAR. Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern reported Tuesday that the Race Team Alliance, a coalition including the 36 NASCAR race teams with charters, has instructed renowned marketing agency Wasserman “to explore exhibition race opportunities, both domestically and internationally.”
Chase Elliott’s Cup Series Consolation Prize Puts Him 3 Behind Kevin Harvick
There's less than a 50-50 chance that a playoff-era NASCAR Cup Series champion would have won the title under the old points system. The post Chase Elliott’s Cup Series Consolation Prize Puts Him 3 Behind Kevin Harvick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Death of Fireball Roberts Led to Two Vital NASCAR Safety Improvements
When it comes to NASCAR, you can't discuss the highest of the highs in the sport without also acknowledging the lowest of the lows. It's all well and good to delve into the exciting and down-to-the-wire races that have gone down at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway over the years, but it's also a tragic fact that there were 28 deaths in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1952 to 2001. Most fans remember the fatal crashes of Dale Earnhardt, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Neil Bonnett. But, around three decades before those notable losses, the NASCAR community mourned the death of Glenn "Fireball" Roberts.
Joey Logano Thinks Nashville Can Host Two NASCAR Cup Series Races
Today is the official start of NASCAR‘s Champions Week and Joey Logano is more than happy to be in Nashville for the festivities. The 2022 Cup Series champion is very high on Music City. There is a lot to love about the town, but the fact it loves the sport of stock car racing is number one for Logano.
How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony
NASCAR Champions week is here and the 2022 NASCAR Awards are just around the corner. The show will not be on TV this year. Instead, viewers that want to watch the festivities will need to stream the event. This is the fourth year that Nashville has hosted the awards. This...
NASCAR teams could soon host exhibition races, without NASCAR
Teams are currently looking for more revenue as contract negotiations are ongoing. The Race Team Alliance (RTA) and NASCAR are currently in negotiations regarding a new contract that would be put in place in 2025. NASCAR’s licencing and tv contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season. Fox...
2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing declined from nine wins in 2021 to six this season, but Christopher Bell demonstrated he can be a NASCAR Cup Series star for years to come. The post 2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
conceptcarz.com
Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour Ready to Roll and Fly into Sebring International Raceway with a First-Class Collection of Historic Race Cars and Vintage Airplanes
- Seventh Running of Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, November 30 - December 4, at Sebring International Raceway. - Packed Weekend Includes Season-Ending HSR Sebring Historics to Decide 2022 WeatherTech Sprint, Stoner Car Care Global GT, Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and B.R.M. Endurance Challenge Championships.
Gateway Dirt Nationals: 2022 Entry Lists
Preliminary night lineups for the indoor dirt race in St. Louis. It’s the week of the Gateway Dirt Nationals. The indoor dirt race takes place inside The Dome at America’s Center in Downtown Saint Louis, Missouri. The event begins on Thursday and concludes with a $30,000 payout in Saturday’s dirt late model feature.
