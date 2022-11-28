Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
You can now 'Adopt a Senior' and gift a happy Christmas to the elderly living in assisted facilities
The holiday season can become quite lonely for elderly people staying in assisted living facilities. But Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility Deer Valley decided to change that. They started a campaign called Adopt-A-Senior where people can donate seniors items from their wishlist, according to abc15 Arizona. There are close to 153 seniors living at the facility. Jessica Newbourn, Executive Director, made sure to make a Christmas wish list for all the seniors living there. One resident said, "I asked for a nightgown." Another resident Angelo Burton wants a "nice, warm coat to keep me warm cause it's cold outside."
West Virginia is home to one of America’s largest light displays
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oglebay Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas attractions in West Virginia, and is one of the top light displays in the United States. The attraction that brings in over one million visitors each year boasts 300-hundred acres of lights over...
My 'glamorous' van life involved a lot of sacrifices. Here's how I built it and what it's like working on the road.
Freelancer Mariah Arianna and her partner spent 26,000 euros on a renovated van. She loves that she's saving money and makes her own work schedule.
This $20 Amazon Find Instantly Creates Extra Storage Space Under My Sink
Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
The Jewish Press
Awesome Prayer
There is a beautiful mystery residing at the heart of the very first meeting between our ancestors, Yitzchak and Rivka. First, Yitzchak goes out “to converse” in the field before evening (16:63). There, he notes that camels are coming. Looking back in his direction, Rivka is apparently startled. “And Rivka lifted her eyes and she saw Yitzchak. And she fell from the camel” (v.64). Why does Rivka fall? What startles her so?
6 myths that might be keeping you from living your best organized life
Professional organizers debunk popular myths that might be preventing you from working your way to a more organized home — and mind.
This Is the Smartest, “Why Didn’t I Think of That?” Way to Display Large Pieces of Art
I’ve seen plenty of creative ways to display art in Apartment Therapy house tours over the years, and they usually fall into a few categories: pieces either hung on or leaned against walls or perched atop shelves, both typically in unexpected spots to truly be labeled as “inventive.” I’ve also seen gallery walls galore, grids, photo ledges, and more. Something you don’t always see, though, is freestanding art, which serves the dual purpose of giving a particularly special piece pride of place while also taking up some room real estate that might otherwise feel empty. Sometimes the best way to display a piece of art is also the most obvious. Enter: the humble easel.
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
Full Moon Parties: What They Are and How to Host Your Own
Full moon parties weren’t the invention of some astrology-loving, Co-Star-checking, tarot-card-pulling fanatic. They actually began in 1980s Thailand, when a group of tourists decided to start celebrating full moon nights on the island of Koh Phangan. Since then, the Thai celebration has attracted 20,000-30,000 travelers each month — marked by eating and drinking, fire shows, glow-in-the-dark body paint, lanterns, and a full evening of dancing.
When I Moved to a New City, I Found My Queer Community Through Shared Housing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first moved to Washington, DC, last January and walked past my closest independent bookstore (the lovely Lost City Books) I was often taunted by one specific title. Maddy Court’s “The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend” struck me every time I walked past. Yes, it’s a funny and clever dig at how insular queer communities can be, but in the context of my recent move, it resonated almost too deeply.
19 Screenshots Of Wildly Entitled People Who Nearly Ruined The Holiday Season With Their Bad Attitudes
"My kids won't have a Christmas this year, thanks to you."
Before and After: A $100 Mural Makes a Plain Bathroom Feel Like a Boho-Glam Spa Retreat
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
My Worship Experience
Until about three years ago nobody told me that there was no wrong way to worship. When this notion finally hit me like a brick across my head it all made sense. There are a dozen different ways to worship but each person has found one way more impactful than the others. My personal favorite is musical worship. Over these past three years I have been surrounding myself musical worship. I work at my church as a music department intern , at summer camp I would lead worship , and I have used Spanish music as a tool for worship.
Building a Writing Habit
This will not be one article that offers you some quick and easy tips to increase your writing ability and revenue. However, if you are looking for that sort of article, there are several around that will satisfy you.
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
Apartment Therapy
I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
Upworthy
Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.
It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
Before and After: A Small Entryway Is Transformed with 1 Can of Paint and Other Easy Upgrades
The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the entryway is what sets the tone for anyone who steps into your space. With this in mind, you might look at that area with a different lens, thinking of it less as a pass-through and more as a way to show off your design style right off the bat. Of course, above all, you should make your entryway functional so that it can handle shoes, jackets, keys, mail, and whatever else you tend to drop there.
Comments / 0