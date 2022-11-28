ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

You can now 'Adopt a Senior' and gift a happy Christmas to the elderly living in assisted facilities

The holiday season can become quite lonely for elderly people staying in assisted living facilities. But Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility Deer Valley decided to change that. They started a campaign called Adopt-A-Senior where people can donate seniors items from their wishlist, according to abc15 Arizona. There are close to 153 seniors living at the facility. Jessica Newbourn, Executive Director, made sure to make a Christmas wish list for all the seniors living there. One resident said, "I asked for a nightgown." Another resident Angelo Burton wants a "nice, warm coat to keep me warm cause it's cold outside."
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

Awesome Prayer

There is a beautiful mystery residing at the heart of the very first meeting between our ancestors, Yitzchak and Rivka. First, Yitzchak goes out “to converse” in the field before evening (16:63). There, he notes that camels are coming. Looking back in his direction, Rivka is apparently startled. “And Rivka lifted her eyes and she saw Yitzchak. And she fell from the camel” (v.64). Why does Rivka fall? What startles her so?
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Smartest, “Why Didn’t I Think of That?” Way to Display Large Pieces of Art

I’ve seen plenty of creative ways to display art in Apartment Therapy house tours over the years, and they usually fall into a few categories: pieces either hung on or leaned against walls or perched atop shelves, both typically in unexpected spots to truly be labeled as “inventive.” I’ve also seen gallery walls galore, grids, photo ledges, and more. Something you don’t always see, though, is freestanding art, which serves the dual purpose of giving a particularly special piece pride of place while also taking up some room real estate that might otherwise feel empty. Sometimes the best way to display a piece of art is also the most obvious. Enter: the humble easel.
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It

Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

Full Moon Parties: What They Are and How to Host Your Own

Full moon parties weren’t the invention of some astrology-loving, Co-Star-checking, tarot-card-pulling fanatic. They actually began in 1980s Thailand, when a group of tourists decided to start celebrating full moon nights on the island of Koh Phangan. Since then, the Thai celebration has attracted 20,000-30,000 travelers each month — marked by eating and drinking, fire shows, glow-in-the-dark body paint, lanterns, and a full evening of dancing.
Apartment Therapy

When I Moved to a New City, I Found My Queer Community Through Shared Housing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first moved to Washington, DC, last January and walked past my closest independent bookstore (the lovely Lost City Books) I was often taunted by one specific title. Maddy Court’s “The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend” struck me every time I walked past. Yes, it’s a funny and clever dig at how insular queer communities can be, but in the context of my recent move, it resonated almost too deeply.
WASHINGTON, DC
Odyssey

My Worship Experience

Until about three years ago nobody told me that there was no wrong way to worship. When this notion finally hit me like a brick across my head it all made sense. There are a dozen different ways to worship but each person has found one way more impactful than the others. My personal favorite is musical worship. Over these past three years I have been surrounding myself musical worship. I work at my church as a music department intern , at summer camp I would lead worship , and I have used Spanish music as a tool for worship.
Sam H Arnold

Building a Writing Habit

This will not be one article that offers you some quick and easy tips to increase your writing ability and revenue. However, if you are looking for that sort of article, there are several around that will satisfy you.
Upworthy

Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence

Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
Upworthy

Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.

It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Entryway Is Transformed with 1 Can of Paint and Other Easy Upgrades

The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the entryway is what sets the tone for anyone who steps into your space. With this in mind, you might look at that area with a different lens, thinking of it less as a pass-through and more as a way to show off your design style right off the bat. Of course, above all, you should make your entryway functional so that it can handle shoes, jackets, keys, mail, and whatever else you tend to drop there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy