Not too long ago, Herschel Walker said that he had experienced racism, having been stopped and harassed by the police because he was a Black man. And he expressed his fear that police will abuse his son because he's Black. Yet during his campaign for Senate in Georgia, Walker, the Republican now in a December 6 run-off against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, has repeatedly declared that racism does not exist in the United States. This is all part of a confusing series of remarks about American racism that Walker has made in recent years.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO