Arkansas State

2 N Glennnnnnn
2d ago

yeah accusations shld be all that's needed. Juicie Smollet convinced the world of that. oh wait nevermind false flag.

2
hotnewhiphop.com

Terrell Owens Knocks Out Disrespectful Man At CVS

Terrell Owens came to the rescue on Saturday night. Terrell Owens was one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. During his prime, many analysts felt like he had behavioral issues. Given some of the stuff we’ve seen over the past few years, it’s clear that Owens was just a normal guy. However, the media felt like they needed to create some sort of villain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mother Jones

Herschel Walker Once Said He Was the Target of Racism. Now He Claims It Doesn’t Exist.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Not too long ago, Herschel Walker said that he had experienced racism, having been stopped and harassed by the police because he was a Black man. And he expressed his fear that police will abuse his son because he’s Black. Yet during his campaign for Senate in Georgia, Walker, the Republican now in a December 6 run-off against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, has repeatedly declared that racism does not exist in the United States. This is all part of a confusing series of remarks about American racism that Walker has made in recent years.
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z's Reported NFL Ownership Plans Get Stamp Of Approval From Beyonce's Mother

JAY-Z’s rumored NFL takeover has gotten the stamp of approval from his mother-in-law Tina Knowles. The mother of Beyoncé and Solange spoke with TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month and said both his daughter and son-in-law would make amazing NFL owners. “I have no...
Deadspin

How are the Commanders doing this?

The Washington Commanders are 7-5 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race after starting the season 1-4. Despite all the dysfunction swirling around this team, they’ve found a way to climb out of that hole with serious playoff potential still in sight. And they’ve managed to keep pace in what’s become arguably the best division in football — all four teams are over .500 — overnight.
WASHINGTON, DC

