Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3.Netflix's dark comedy Dead to Me is the story of how two women, Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), navigate life, grief, and murder together. The third and final season of Dead to Me introduced new complications into Jen and Judy's lives with a cancer diagnosis and a pregnancy on top of the ongoing dramas from previous seasons, including not one, but two, hit-and-runs, and a buried body in the woods. As Dead to Me has proven in the past to be fond of a good cliffhanger, it should come as no surprise that not all plot lines and character arcs were neatly resolved in the Season 3 finale. With Season 3 being the last season of Dead to Me, we are left with a number of questions about the events that transpired and the futures of our favorite Laguna Beach residents. Let's see if we can dig up some answers.

2 DAYS AGO