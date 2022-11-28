Read full article on original website
Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’
Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Spent His Time Away From The Show Getting His Pilots License
"Law & Order: SVU" is currently on Season 24 after breaking the record for the longest-running primetime television series of all time when it was renewed for Season 21 in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Given that it is a spinoff of "Law & Order," it has certainly had an impressive run, effectively overtaking the original. The show has a tried and true formula that works thanks to the legendary Dick Wolf and longtime cast members like Mariska Hargitay. Her position as Olivia Benson will go down in "Law & Order" history and television history, along with other prominent cast members like Christopher Meloni. He notably plays the role of Elliot Stabler, Benson's longtime partner and friend. The two have had a complicated relationship throughout their time on "Law & Order: SVU," and Meloni's Stabler even left entirely at one point (via NBC).
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Promises Drug-Fueled Mayhem and Carnage in Elizabeth Banks Comedy
A bear goes on quite the drug-fueled adventure in the outrageous first trailer for Universal Pictures’ aptly titled dark comedy Cocaine Bear. Inspired by bizarre real events from 1985, director Elizabeth Banks’ film focuses on a bear that ingests a monumental amount of cocaine following a drug runner’s plane crash, leading an array of authorities, criminals, teens and tourists to make their way to a forest in Georgia, where the fired-up animal is out for blood. The film, hitting theaters Feb. 24, 2023, features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale and the late...
Delish
'Criminal Minds' Fans, Here's Why Spencer Reid Isn't In The New 'Evolution' Reboot Show
It's been almost three years since the final episode of Criminal Minds aired on CBS, and fans have been itching to dive back into the world of their favorite BAU agents. Luckily, Paramount+ heard their pleas and a reboot of Criminal Minds is officially here. On November 24, the first...
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate cast in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ project — get the details
Christina Applegate fans will soon get to enjoy another performance from the star. Just weeks after Applegate revealed that, in the wake of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, she believes her on-screen career could be over, comes the news that she’s been cast as one of the lead characters in a special table reading of “It’s a Wonderful Life” — and it's for a wonderful cause.
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
TV Fanatic
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
Baking It season 2: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler series
Baking It season 2 is a competition show starring hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. Here’s everything we know about the series.
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former cast members and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey...
Sarah Hyland Threatened To Leave Husband Wells Adams at the Altar If He Didn’t Cry
Sarah Hyland threatened to leave Wells Adams at the altar if he didn’t get emotional upon her wedding entrance. The actor appeared on the Nov. 28 broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her upcoming television series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, but first, the host had some questions about her recent nuptials.
tvinsider.com
‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
The streaming service has renewed the Sylvester Stallone-led series for a second season after it helped drive Paramount+ to the highest single day start ever. It also is the #1 new series premiere on cable, with its preview on Paramount Network on premiere day, November 13, drawing in 3.7 million total viewers and besting House of the Dragon and The Old Man.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
EW.com
Mariah Carey, Jennifer Beals, other celebs react to the death of Irene Cara: 'Such an inspiration'
Celebrities from music, film, and television are remembering Oscar-winning singer, actress, and songwriter Irene Cara, who died Friday at age 63. Cara won her Academy Award for co-writing the theme song from the 1983 film Flashdance, "Flashdance...What a Feeling." The star of that movie, Jennifer Beals, paid tribute to Cara, whom she called a "brilliant" and "fearless triple threat."
tvinsider.com
Will Smith Opens Up to Trevor Noah About Oscars Slap & Bottled Up ‘Rage’ (VIDEO)
Oscar-winning actor Will Smith has addressed the infamous moment from this year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Appearing on The Daily Show on Monday (November 28) night, an emotional Smith opened up to Trevor...
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
‘George and Tammy’: Release Date, Trailer and What We Know
Created by Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy is an upcoming biographical drama that stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones. The series will follow their music careers and on-and-off relationship, which was plagued by alcoholism and alleged abuse. Based on the novel The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by Wynette’s fourth daughter, Georgette Jones, the show has been in production for over a decade. Chastain, who also serves as a producer, revealed in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair that she first signed onto the project...
