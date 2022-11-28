Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
NBC Sports
After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports
Police still wait outside Antonio Brown’s house to arrest him
Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has made himself a prisoner in his own home. Police officers are waiting outside his house in Tampa to arrest him on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Brown apparently is inside the dwelling, and he won’t come out. Via ABC Action News, police used a megaphone...
NBC Sports
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
NBC Sports
Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants
The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday. Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks
Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen on jumping TD pass to Gabe Davis: We’ll take them how we can get them
The Bills did a lot of strong work on the ground during Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and they wound up with 132 yards on the ground for the night, but they still looked to quarterback Josh Allen to finish drives through the air in the first half.
NBC Sports
Why Lynch takes issue with Mostert's comments on 49ers injury
John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who ascended as one of the league's most explosive players after being given an opportunity by Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, as Mostert made waves over the past five days with his comments on the...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his second free agent visit of the week. The NFL’s daily wire on Saturday shows that Beckham has visited with the Bills. Beckham kicked off his free agent tour by meeting with the Giants late in the week and he is slated to move on to a visit with the Cowboys on Monday.
NBC Sports
Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
NBC Sports
Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury
The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
NBC Sports
Bourne doesn't mince words about Patriots' play-calling
Kendrick Bourne empathizes with the frustration New England Patriots fans feel while watching the offense this season. The Patriots wide receiver voiced his thoughts on the offense's struggles after Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He stressed the need for the offense to throw the ball downfield, which he acknowledges has been difficult for quarterback Mac Jones to do behind a depleted offensive line.
NBC Sports
Touchdown Warriors: Draymond makes great catch on Steph pass
Draymond Green played tight end during Michigan State's 2011 spring game, and on Friday night, he looked like he had plenty of experience at the position. Nearly four minutes into the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center, Green made an incredible catch on a full-court outlet pass by Steph Curry.
NBC Sports
Lions activate Jameson Williams
Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is set for his NFL debut. Williams has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list after tearing his ACL during his final game at Alabama. Williams returned to practice ahead of Thanksgiving and the Lions announced that he has been added to the active roster on Saturday.
