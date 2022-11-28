ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville CB Derrick Edwards III to Enter Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville cornerback Derrick Edwards III will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Brown and Coach Satterfield for recruiting me and giving me an opportunity to play for their program," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I would like to thanks the academic advisors. strength staff and team trainers for the hospitality and welcoming me to Louisville."

Thanks to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, Edwards cannot officially enter the portal until next week. Players can no longer enter the portal any time they want, and have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so. There is also a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices.

Edwards is the third Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season, joining running back Trevion Cooley and defensive lineman Caleb Banks, who both announced Sunday. He is the fourth to announce during this academic year, following safety Nicario Harper, who announced his intention to transfer back in late October.

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound defensive back joined Louisville as part of their 2021 recruiting class, but struggled to see the field. In fact, during his two years with the Cardinals, he did not play a single snap on defense, and saw only 12 total snaps on special teams. This season, he played just a single snap during a punt return in the season-opener at Syracuse.

Regarded as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, the Miami, Fla. native was ranked as the No. 1,124 prospect in the 2021 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite. He tallied 101 total tackles, five interceptions and four forced fumbles during his time at Palmetto High School.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Derrick Edwards III via University of Louisville Athletics)

