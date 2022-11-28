Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement
Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
CBS Austin
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration "disasters"
SULPHUR SPRINGS — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in mid-November...
CBS Austin
APD searching woman with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are searching for a woman with an armed gun near the 10900 block of Research Blvd. After 3:30, they got a call about a potential domestic abuse disturbance. The witness said this woman was trying to keep the gun away. In response, the police department...
CBS Austin
Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
CBS Austin
APD: Body found in WilCo is that of missing North Austin man; suspect arrested in Colorado
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: This story has been updated as of 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. Authorities confirmed on Friday the identity of a body found in Williamson County Thursday morning is that of missing North Austin man Justin Haden. The 34-year-old was last seen Halloween night at The Domain.
CBS Austin
Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say
AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
CBS Austin
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
HOUSTON (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His...
CBS Austin
Police identify pedestrian killed Pflugerville collision
Police have identified the pedestrian who died a week after being struck by a vehicle in Pflugerville last month. The collision happened Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1400 block of Wells Branch Parkway, just east of the intersection with I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
CBS Austin
Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
CBS Austin
New Austin ISD trustees pick up search for new superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas — December 1 marks the first board meeting for the newly elected trustees of the Austin Independent School District. The new members will be immediately inheriting a just-approved multi-billion-dollar bond project and the search for a new school superintendent. Longtime president of Education Austin, Ken Zarifis, has...
CBS Austin
Police search for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man in October in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man back in October in North Austin. APD says the incident happened on Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m. at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille located at 11801 Domain Boulevard in The Domain. Police...
CBS Austin
Texas lawmakers get mixed reviews from advocates for proposed school finance changes
AUSTIN, Texas — Major changes are being proposed in the state legislature for how Texas funds its public schools. And school leaders worry one change-- proposed in the name of tax relief-- could create financial uncertainty for them. In most states, school finance works kind of like a three-legged...
CBS Austin
Name released of man killed in SE Austin shooting, police still searching for suspect
Police have identified the man who was killed earlier this week in a shooting at a Southeast Austin strip mall. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the shopping center parking lot at 1819 South Pleasant Valley Road, at the East Riverside Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded...
CBS Austin
Man found dead after being arrested for pointing gun at bartender in NW Austin
A man was found dead days after he was arrested for pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend as she worked her shift at a northwest Austin bar. On Nov. 30, Austin police officers responded to a welfare call in the 13500 block of Lyndhurst Street. Upon arrival, they found 41-year-old Gavin Edward Rush dead.
CBS Austin
Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic to offer 24-hours of free HIV testing in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Health Action will "Rock the Ribbon" in honor of World AIDS Day, and provide 24-hours of free HIV testing at the Kind Clinic in Central Austin. Texas Health Action’s HIV initiative, “Rock the Ribbon,” is meant to empower Texans to know their HIV status through free walk-in testing and community events.
CBS Austin
APD releases body cam footage from Nov. 15 fatal officer-involved shooting in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has released the body-worn cam footage. deadly November 15 officer-involved shooting in South Austin. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin has chosen not to show parts of the footage due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage...
CBS Austin
A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE
More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
CBS Austin
Bastrop PD responds to bomb threat at Walmart, no threat found
The Bastrop Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Thursday evening and determined there was no threat to the public. The manager of the store called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. and said that an employee received a threatening phone call about an explosive device. The Bastrop ISD...
CBS Austin
Murder suspect arrested in connection to body found near Elgin
A person from Elgin was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found last month. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Casey Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan. ALSO | APD releases body cam footage from Nov....
