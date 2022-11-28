ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement

Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching woman with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are searching for a woman with an armed gun near the 10900 block of Research Blvd. After 3:30, they got a call about a potential domestic abuse disturbance. The witness said this woman was trying to keep the gun away. In response, the police department...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say

AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

HOUSTON (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify pedestrian killed Pflugerville collision

Police have identified the pedestrian who died a week after being struck by a vehicle in Pflugerville last month. The collision happened Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1400 block of Wells Branch Parkway, just east of the intersection with I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New Austin ISD trustees pick up search for new superintendent

AUSTIN, Texas — December 1 marks the first board meeting for the newly elected trustees of the Austin Independent School District. The new members will be immediately inheriting a just-approved multi-billion-dollar bond project and the search for a new school superintendent. Longtime president of Education Austin, Ken Zarifis, has...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic to offer 24-hours of free HIV testing in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Health Action will "Rock the Ribbon" in honor of World AIDS Day, and provide 24-hours of free HIV testing at the Kind Clinic in Central Austin. Texas Health Action’s HIV initiative, “Rock the Ribbon,” is meant to empower Texans to know their HIV status through free walk-in testing and community events.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE

More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Bastrop PD responds to bomb threat at Walmart, no threat found

The Bastrop Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Thursday evening and determined there was no threat to the public. The manager of the store called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. and said that an employee received a threatening phone call about an explosive device. The Bastrop ISD...
BASTROP, TX
CBS Austin

Murder suspect arrested in connection to body found near Elgin

A person from Elgin was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found last month. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Casey Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan. ALSO | APD releases body cam footage from Nov....
ELGIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy