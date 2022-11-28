ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Puig changing plea to not guilty of lying in gambling case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former major league outfielder Yasiel Puig has decided to withdraw his agreement to plead guilty to a charge of lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation. Puig is changing his plea to not guilty because of “significant new evidence,” according to a statement from his attorneys in Los Angeles. The former All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers says he wants to clear his name and he never should have agreed to plead guilty to a crime he didn't commit. Puig's lawyer says he had untreated mental-health issues and did not have his own interpreter or criminal legal counsel with him for his interview via Zoom with federal investigators in January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wcn247.com

Goodrick nets 21, Cal Baptist takes down UC Riverside 65-60

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Led by Hunter Goodrick's 21 points, the Cal Baptist Lancers defeated the UC Riverside Highlanders 65-60 on Wednesday. The Lancers are now 5-3 on the season, while the Highlanders moved to 5-3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy