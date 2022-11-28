LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department is hosting the 14th annual “Shop with a Cop” event December 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children grades 1-6 selected from local school districts will be partnered with a police officer and be given $150.00 to Christmas shop for their family. In addition, students will get to purchase one gift for themselves and receive several from Walmart and other community partners. Lieutenant Jason Hays of the LGPD further elaborated, “through generous donations, we were able to also purchase new backpacks stuffed with goodies for each of the selected children.” When the shopping is done, kids will have lunch provided while volunteers wrap their Christmas presents for them. Students will be given a ride home by officers.

