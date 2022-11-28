Read full article on original website
Mid-Columbia Bus Company Seeking Feedback from Parents
UNION COUNTY – The La Grande Branch of the Mid-Columbia Bus Company is seeking feedback from parents on how to best improve their services. A survey recently sent to parents asking the following questions:. How has the service been for their student/child this year?. Is there anything the company...
Northeast Oregon Forests accepting proposals for Title II funding
JOHN DAY, PENDLETON & BAKER CITY – (Press release from Blue Mountains National Forests) The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The total amount of Title II funds available for projects will be approximately $853,000.
Two more Oregon Sheriffs join lawsuit to block voter-approved gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more Oregon Sheriffs have signed onto a lawsuit seeking to block Measure 114 from taking effect. The new plaintiffs are Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen and Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe. Richard Haden, who owns Garner's Sporting Goods in Pendleton, has also joined the suit.
Street Closure in La Grande November 29 and 30
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Public Works Department) Oregon Trail Electric Co-op (OTEC) will be closing North 2nd street between Jefferson Avenue and Adams Avenue to all Southbound traffic on November 29 and 30. All northbound lanes will remain open while southbound traffic will detour to 1st street. 2nd Street will remain closed while work is ongoing and will be reopened upon completion. A map of the planned closure and detour is featured above.
Key Pendleton homeless service strained heading into winter
Pendleton’s small safety net for its unhoused residents will be challenged this winter. Run by the nonprofit Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, the Pendleton Warming Station provides free beds during the cold weather months at a small facility near the city’s downtown area. The coronavirus pandemic forced the warming...
Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter
Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
Solar Charging Station at Baker Library brings Power To The People
BAKER CITY – (Release from the city of Baker City) An outdoor Solar Charging Station for portable electronic devices is now available for public use at the Baker County Public Library, courtesy of the Friends of Baker County Library group. The bright green, $6,900 unit can be found in...
La Grande Suspends Downtown Two-Hour Parking Limit for Fridays This Holiday Season
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande is continuing the tradition of suspending the downtown two-hour parking limit on FRIDAYS ONLY beginning this Friday, December 2nd. This is a cooperative effort started over ten years ago at the request of the Union County Chamber of Commerce to give people a little extra time on Fridays to shop in downtown La Grande. The City’s suspension of the two-hour parking limit for this year’s Holiday Season will run through Friday, December 30, 2022. Please help get the word out.
Baker City Snow Removal Policy
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Public Works) In the event of snowfall with an accumulation of at least 4’’ of snow with more on the way, city crews will begin plowing city streets. It is imperative that all vehicles be removed from streets so that snow can be cleared all the way to the curb. Please see the Baker City website at www.bakercity.com for a map of priority routes.
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
EOU’s Reach the Peak award gives students support to finish their degree
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University’s Reach the Peak program offers returning students the opportunity to finish their degree while providing them with the support they need for success. Tara Cree is one of the many students that has been awarded the Reach...
La Grande Police Department Hosts “Shop With a Cop”
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department is hosting the 14th annual “Shop with a Cop” event December 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children grades 1-6 selected from local school districts will be partnered with a police officer and be given $150.00 to Christmas shop for their family. In addition, students will get to purchase one gift for themselves and receive several from Walmart and other community partners. Lieutenant Jason Hays of the LGPD further elaborated, “through generous donations, we were able to also purchase new backpacks stuffed with goodies for each of the selected children.” When the shopping is done, kids will have lunch provided while volunteers wrap their Christmas presents for them. Students will be given a ride home by officers.
LGSD Nurses Asking Families to be Mindful of Winter Illnesses
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande School District) Dear La Grande School District Families,. It is the time of year for cold and flu symptoms. Of course, some of these are unavoidable but here are some tips to remember to help prevent illness and keep everyone feeling healthy:
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
Dana Londin with Buffalo Peak Golf Course named Merchandiser of the Year
UNION, OR – Congratulations Dana Londin with Buffalo Peak Golf Course for being named as the Merchandiser of the Year for Public Facilities by the PGA Pacific Northwest Section. According to Buffalo Peak Golf Course, the course is “located on the edge of the small Eastern Oregon community of...
