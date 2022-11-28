ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin Fall Commencement set for December 10

UT Martin will hold fall commencement exercises during two in-person ceremonies Saturday, December 10, at the Elam Center. Commencement times are at 10:00 and 2:00 and tickets are not required to attend either ceremony. Doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins. UTM Chancellor Keith Carver will preside over...
First Farmers and Merchants Bank provides new scholarship to UT Martin

First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, is partnering with UT Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UTM College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers. UTM sophomore Cheyenne Stewart, from Centerville, is...
MARTIN, TN
Annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan set for Tuesday

Thunderbolt Radio personalities and members of the UT Martin Athletics Department will visit Weakley County Schools Tuesday to collect canned goods for the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Participating schools include Dresden High School, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Sharon School, Westview High School, and Central...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Mayfield to Fulton I-69 Construction Project to Start

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced work will begin on the I-69 project from Mayfield to Fulton. Plans call for the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to be brought up to interstate standards starting this month. The two-year, $33.9 million dollar project will include converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 to...
MAYFIELD, KY
Martin Police Department announces retirement of Officer Jason Arant

The Martin Police Department is congratulating Officer Jason Arant on his retirement from the MPD. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Arant has served the City of Martin for 25 years in the positions of Dispatcher, Patrol Officer, Patrol Lieutenant, and School Resource Officer. Arant is a graduate of Westview High...
MARTIN, TN
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Calloway County

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Reports said just after 8:00, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision on North KY-121. Initial investigations show 21 year old Huskey Hutch, of Paducah, was traveling north...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
“Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday

The City of Greenfield will once again be celebrating “Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday. Greenfield City Recorder Callie Smithson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the daylong event. (AUDIO) “Christmas Greenfield Style” begins Saturday morning at 10:00.
GREENFIELD, TN
New organization offers travel opportunities for students

Area high school and college students now have a new opportunity for global travel, thanks to a new, local non-profit organization, Global Citizen Adventure Corps (GCAC). The Dresden-based organization is a newly formed 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide affordable travel opportunities for students. Global Citizen Adventure Corps...
DRESDEN, TN
Christmas Events Start Saturday in Woodland Mills

The Woodland Mills community will begin their Christmas events this weekend. Mayor Joe Lewis told Thunderbolt News the city will host a special day this Saturday for the local children.(AUDIO) Mayor Lewis also announced a second annual event, which prompted much Christmas spirit for the community.(AUDIO) The Mayor said Saturday’s...
WOODLAND MILLS, TN
Obion to Host Annual Christmas Parade

Obion will hold their annual Christmas parade tonight. City officials say line-up will begin at 6:00 at the fire station, with the parade to start at 7:00. Following the parade, refreshments will be served at the Community Center, with photos to be taken with Santa Claus. Judging will take place...
OBION, TN
Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart

A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
HORNBEAK, TN
“Main Street Christmas” in Union City

Downtown Union City was busy on Thursday. “Main Street Christmas” brought in food vendors, open store businesses, photos with Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the annual Christmas parade. A large crowd of people took part in Thursday’s activities, including a big crowd gathered on First...
UNION CITY, TN

