thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Fall Commencement set for December 10
UT Martin will hold fall commencement exercises during two in-person ceremonies Saturday, December 10, at the Elam Center. Commencement times are at 10:00 and 2:00 and tickets are not required to attend either ceremony. Doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins. UTM Chancellor Keith Carver will preside over...
thunderboltradio.com
First Farmers and Merchants Bank provides new scholarship to UT Martin
First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, is partnering with UT Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UTM College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers. UTM sophomore Cheyenne Stewart, from Centerville, is...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan set for Tuesday
Thunderbolt Radio personalities and members of the UT Martin Athletics Department will visit Weakley County Schools Tuesday to collect canned goods for the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Participating schools include Dresden High School, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Sharon School, Westview High School, and Central...
thunderboltradio.com
Mayfield to Fulton I-69 Construction Project to Start
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced work will begin on the I-69 project from Mayfield to Fulton. Plans call for the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to be brought up to interstate standards starting this month. The two-year, $33.9 million dollar project will include converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 to...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Department announces retirement of Officer Jason Arant
The Martin Police Department is congratulating Officer Jason Arant on his retirement from the MPD. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Arant has served the City of Martin for 25 years in the positions of Dispatcher, Patrol Officer, Patrol Lieutenant, and School Resource Officer. Arant is a graduate of Westview High...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Calloway County
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Reports said just after 8:00, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision on North KY-121. Initial investigations show 21 year old Huskey Hutch, of Paducah, was traveling north...
thunderboltradio.com
“Light Up Martin” to feature tree lighting, fireworks Saturday night at Festival Park
The City of Martin will kick off Christmas Saturday afternoon at Festival Park in Downtown Martin. Camille Noe with the City of Martin tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the fun events happening downtown Saturday. (AUDIO) And she says there’ll be some lively Christmas music and entertainment leading up to the...
thunderboltradio.com
“Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday
The City of Greenfield will once again be celebrating “Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday. Greenfield City Recorder Callie Smithson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the daylong event. (AUDIO) “Christmas Greenfield Style” begins Saturday morning at 10:00.
thunderboltradio.com
New organization offers travel opportunities for students
Area high school and college students now have a new opportunity for global travel, thanks to a new, local non-profit organization, Global Citizen Adventure Corps (GCAC). The Dresden-based organization is a newly formed 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide affordable travel opportunities for students. Global Citizen Adventure Corps...
thunderboltradio.com
Christmas Events Start Saturday in Woodland Mills
The Woodland Mills community will begin their Christmas events this weekend. Mayor Joe Lewis told Thunderbolt News the city will host a special day this Saturday for the local children.(AUDIO) Mayor Lewis also announced a second annual event, which prompted much Christmas spirit for the community.(AUDIO) The Mayor said Saturday’s...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion to Host Annual Christmas Parade
Obion will hold their annual Christmas parade tonight. City officials say line-up will begin at 6:00 at the fire station, with the parade to start at 7:00. Following the parade, refreshments will be served at the Community Center, with photos to be taken with Santa Claus. Judging will take place...
thunderboltradio.com
Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart
A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Law Enforcement Officers to Hold “Shop With a Cop” on Saturday
Law enforcement officers will join together on Saturday, to assist the needs of less fortunate children in Obion County. “Shop With a Cop” will take place at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, thanks to the generosity of many individuals and businesses. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt...
thunderboltradio.com
“Main Street Christmas” in Union City
Downtown Union City was busy on Thursday. “Main Street Christmas” brought in food vendors, open store businesses, photos with Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the annual Christmas parade. A large crowd of people took part in Thursday’s activities, including a big crowd gathered on First...
