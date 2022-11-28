Micron Biomedical, an Atlanta, GA-based scientific stage life sciences firm, raised USD14M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by World Well being Funding Company and LTS Lohmann with participation from GRA Enterprise Fund. Along with these new traders, different companions and funders embody the Invoice & Melinda Gates Basis, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC), UNICEF, PATH and a number of other personal and public undisclosed pharmaceutical firms. The corporate has additionally obtained help from the Georgia Analysis Alliance. Since inception, Micron has supported its R&D actions and proven scientific efficacy with greater than $40 million in non-dilutive financing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO