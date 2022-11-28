Read full article on original website
cityandstatepa.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Dana Fritz - It looks like Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is on the Fritz – but not in the way you might think. The incoming governor selected longtime aide Dana Fritz to be his chief of staff on Thursday, making the Lehigh Valley native one of the most powerful leaders in the Shapiro administration. Fritz is promising to bring a focused, “low-drama” demeanor to the governor’s office as she helps drive forward Shapiro’s agenda in Harrisburg.
cityandstatepa.com
Tracking the transition: Everyone Josh Shapiro has named to his new team thus far
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is wasting little time building out his transition team to help him prepare to lead a new administration before he’s sworn in on Jan. 17. He’s already hired a chief of staff for his office, established three committees to help him with both the inauguration and the transition – and named a few initial staff appointments.
cityandstatepa.com
Josh Shapiro hires longtime aide Dana Fritz as chief of staff
When Josh Shapiro is sworn in as Pennsylvania’s next governor on Jan. 17, he’ll be joined by a familiar face as he takes on the new role. Longtime Shapiro staffer Dana Fritz will join the new administration as the governor-elect’s chief of staff, where she will serve as a top adviser to the Democratic governor and oversee the day-to-day operations of his office, the Shapiro transition team announced Thursday.
