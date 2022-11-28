Dana Fritz - It looks like Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is on the Fritz – but not in the way you might think. The incoming governor selected longtime aide Dana Fritz to be his chief of staff on Thursday, making the Lehigh Valley native one of the most powerful leaders in the Shapiro administration. Fritz is promising to bring a focused, “low-drama” demeanor to the governor’s office as she helps drive forward Shapiro’s agenda in Harrisburg.

2 DAYS AGO