Elkins to be officially renamed ‘Elfkins’, full events schedule for Merry Mountain Christmas released

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official proclamation was issued on Monday which will see the City of Elkins become the City of Elfkins in an official capacity for the holiday season.

City of Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco was joined Monday morning by Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Executive Director Lisa Wood, Elkins Main Street President Scott Goddard, and two elves for the signing of the proclamation which declares that, beginning December 1st, the city will officially adopt the name ‘Elfkins’ and that the name will remain in place for the rest of the year.

As stated by Mayor Marco in the official city proclamation, “I, Jerry Marco, Mayor of the City of Elkins, West Virginia, proclaim that this December 1st, the City of Elkins, West Virginia, will be renamed “Elfkins,” and that this name will remain in place through the year.”

The proclamation as issued by Mayor Marco on Monday morning can be seen in full below,

“WHEREAS, During the month of December, downtown Elkins will be the site for

‘A Merry Mountain Christmas in Elkins’ this holiday season; and

WHEREAS, The City of Elkins is blessed to have many creative and energetic people. We are hoping to use these traits to create an inclusive Christmas experience throughout the month of December, not only for this year, but for years to come; and

WHEREAS, The City of Elkins, along with many other local organizations and

business, will host multiple events throughout the month of December; and

WHEREAS, There is something magical about living in a small town like Elkins.

Our goal is to get as many people involved to bring our community together for a time of celebrating a very special season.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jerry Marco, Mayor of the City of Elkins, West Virginia, proclaim that this December 1st, the City of Elkins, West Virginia, will be renamed “Elfkins,” and that this name will remain in place through the year.”

Additionally, it has been announced that the Downtown area of the City of Elfkins will serve as the site for ‘A Merry Mountain Christmas in Elfkins’, a celebration of the city throughout the month which will highlight local businesses throughout the area.

The celebration will begin with the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber’s Annual “Jingle All the Way” parade on December 2nd sponsored by the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber, the Randolph County Commission, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, State Farm Agent Jodie Parrack, and the City of Elkins.

“There is much to do this holiday season in our beautiful community,” reads an official event statement. “From caroling to cookie making, you can find fun is happening around every corner.”

Just some of the small business offerings for the month-long celebration include two special holiday cocktails from Beander’s: The Grinch and the Tipsy Elf, 10% StudioMK products plus a cookie for all who come in, and many more holiday specials from the following local businesses:

Joey’s Bike Shop

The Delmonte Market

Artists at Work

The Mossy Merchant

Phillips & Sons Pawnbrokers

Amelia’s Closet

Fancy Paws

Serendipity

Elkins Sewing Center

Gwendolyn’s Boho Boutique

Evans Furniture

Byrd’s House of Donuts

B&J Pawn and Sportshop

Guilty Pleasures

Salon Swish

Coming Around Again

Talbott Frame Shop

The Shop Inside the Depot

Market Place/Gifts at DMC

JoJo’s Floral

Sweco Furniture

Wyld Lyfe Apothecary

The full event schedule for the City of Elfkins’ ‘A Merry Mountain Christmas’ throughout the month of December can be seen below,

Friday, December 2:

11:00 am – 6:00 pm: Artists Market at The Arts Center

6:00 pm: Chamber’s “Jingle All the Way” Christmas Parade down Davis Avenue followed by Christmas Tree Lighting at the Elkins Depot. Grab a Cookie from Legacy Insurance between events!

Saturday, December 3:

8:00 am – 11:00 am: Breakfast with Santa $5 at Beverly Fire Hall

9:00 am – 5:00 pm: Artists Market at The Arts Center

10:00 am – 3:00 pm: Holiday Open House at Fancy Paws; Photos with Santa and The Grinch

10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Open House at Artists at Work

10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Elkins Community Christmas Bazaar at the Phil Gainer

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

Sunday, December 5:

6:00 pm: D&E Choir invites the community to a Service of Carols at Harper McNeely Auditorium in the Myles Center at D&E

Friday, December 9:

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop & Bakery presents A Sweet Taste of Christmas Open House

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

7:00 pm: Old Brick Playhouse presents a Frosty Night In

Saturday, December 10:

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm: American Legion Post 29 Auxillery’s Children’s Christmas Party for ages 12 and under

2:00 pm: Old Brick Playhouse presents a Frosty Night In

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

7:00 pm: Augusta Heritage Center presents The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong at the Myles Center for the Arts

7:00 pm: Old Brick Playhouse presents a Frosty Night In

Sunday, December 11:

2:00 pm: Old Brick Playhouse presents a Frosty Night In

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Nativity Showcase at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

7:00 pm: Old Brick Playhouse presents a Frosty Night In

Tuesday, December 13:

Downtown Businesses OPEN LATE until at least 7:00 pm!

5:00 pm: Augusta Downtown Caroling event, meet at the Old Brick Playhouse

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: YMCA holiday crafts in lobby

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Christmas Toy Shop at First UMC

Thursday, December 15:

Gwendolyn’s Boho Boutique Santa Event

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

Friday, December 16:

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Pictures with Santa at Citizens Bank of WV

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

‘Elfkins’ Christmas Pajama Party at The Delmonte Plaza with Santa and Mrs. C, Buddy the Elf, and The Grinch

Gwendolyn’s Boho Boutique Christmas Traditions

Saturday, December 17:

All Evening: Beander’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Christmas Movie Night at The Arts Center – It’s a Wonderful Life $5 per person

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

Gwendolyn’s Boho Boutique Christmas Traditions

Sunday, December 18:

6:00 pm: Gandy Dancer Mountain Memories Christmas Dinner Show

Wednesday, December 21:

Raymond’s Christmas Music at The Arts Center – Free to the public

Additional information on the proclamation and the ‘A Merry Mountain Christmas’ event can be found at the Elkins City Hall Facebook page.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the City of Elkins and Randolph County can be found here.