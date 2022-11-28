ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt

By Amber Ainsworth, FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

Evelena Scott
5d ago

My people are never going to learn. SMH. We need to do better.

Reply(5)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit teen charged after bringing gun to Ecorse High School

ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is facing charges after authorities say he brought a gun to Ecorse High School on Thursday. Police responded to the school just after 10:22 a.m. on reports that a student had a gun in their backpack. When they arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman pleads to reduced charge in fatal stabbing case

A 24-year-old Southfield woman accused in a fatal stabbing last year has opted out of trial, accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. Erin Danielle Riley had been scheduled for trial Dec. 8 in Oakland County Circuit Court, but on Nov. 18 she pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Jerome Samuel Williams. An open murder charge was dropped.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

10-year-old boy brings "hit-list" and knife to school, prosecutors say

Mt. Clemens, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of bringing a knife to school and asking another student to help him stab another boy. The student, who was allegedly asked to help, stopped the stabbing before anyone was hurt.The Macomb County Prosecutors Office said this happened on Tuesday at Prevail Academy. They said the boy had a knife and a "hit list" of children who were mean to him and called him names. The boy is accused of asking another student to hold down the victim so he could be stabbed. But before that could happen, prosecutors...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy