Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt

Evelena Scott
5d ago
My people are never going to learn. SMH. We need to do better.
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire while responding to traffic crash on city's west side
A police officer is recovering after she came into contact with a live wire on Friday while at the scene of a car crash that injured five people in Detroit, authorities said.
1 in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
fox2detroit.com
Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit sergeant’s suspension reversed after 27-year-old killed during mental health call
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners has voted to deny the suspension of a sergeant in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman on Detroit’s west side last month. The sergeant was in charge of the officers who shot and killed Kaizia Miller at a...
22-year-old man in critical condition after drive-by shootout in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
Detroit police release video of suspects running away after shooting at 2 people sitting in car on city's east side
Detroit police are asking for tips after two men were caught on camera running from the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side last month near Mack and Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teen charged after bringing gun to Ecorse High School
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is facing charges after authorities say he brought a gun to Ecorse High School on Thursday. Police responded to the school just after 10:22 a.m. on reports that a student had a gun in their backpack. When they arrived, they...
YAHOO!
Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board...
The Oakland Press
Woman pleads to reduced charge in fatal stabbing case
A 24-year-old Southfield woman accused in a fatal stabbing last year has opted out of trial, accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. Erin Danielle Riley had been scheduled for trial Dec. 8 in Oakland County Circuit Court, but on Nov. 18 she pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Jerome Samuel Williams. An open murder charge was dropped.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster traffic stop leads to handgun recovery and arrest of man with multiple warrants
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Inkster late Thursday evening. According to Michigan State Police, the Inkster Secure Cities Partnership stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 for traffic violations.
Right now in Wayne County, there are over 30 people charged with murder that are free on bond. Should they be?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers dozens of accused murderers – including those charged with First-Degree Murder – are free on bond as they await trial.
10-year-old boy brings "hit-list" and knife to school, prosecutors say
Mt. Clemens, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of bringing a knife to school and asking another student to help him stab another boy. The student, who was allegedly asked to help, stopped the stabbing before anyone was hurt.The Macomb County Prosecutors Office said this happened on Tuesday at Prevail Academy. They said the boy had a knife and a "hit list" of children who were mean to him and called him names. The boy is accused of asking another student to hold down the victim so he could be stabbed. But before that could happen, prosecutors...
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
fox2detroit.com
Killer wanted 2 years after man found dead, dog injured in vacant Detroit building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two years ago, a man was found dead in a vacant Detroit building, while his dog was hurt. Jessie Eastwood aka Johnnie Best had been murdered. His body was found inside 6466 Jefferson on Dec. 8, 2020. Eastwood's dog, Baby Girl, was injured near him. Crime...
