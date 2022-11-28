Read full article on original website
WATE
Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
wvlt.tv
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
WCNC
Take a trip to Dollywood for Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's the most wonderful time of the year and Dollywood is decked out in the Christmas spirit! Here with all the details is Wes Ramey. Located in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Lees Fusion Cafe in Pigeon Forge
Lees Fusion Cafe has been serving up the best Asian food since 2006. Located on the ground floor of the Grand Lodge, this venerable Pigeon Forge eatery is a must-visit for visitors and locals alike. The restaurant's a la carte menu is an absolute delight, while its dine-in and take-out options are equally enticing. This family-friendly establishment also boasts an award-winning kids' menu, which will delight the family's youngest members.
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees. “We probably […]
Beer, alcohol sale hours change in Pigeon Forge
The City of Pigeon Forge ruling to change the hours when alcohol is allowed to be sold is now in full effect.
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
WATE
Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville
People, who live along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "What does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?" This comes after a man, 24-year-old Sherman Harvey Junior, was hit and killed while crossing the road last week. Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue …. People, who live...
WBIR
The Story of the 1983 Miss USA Pageant in Knoxville
The Miss USA Pageant was held for the first and only time in Knoxville in 1983. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the event.
Woman restores dozens of antique sewing machines
Sew Old Antique and Vintage Sewing Machine Repair is run out of Maggie West’s home in Maryville. She has renewed 40 antique sewing machines since she started upcycling them during the pandemic.
WATE
New vendors to soon open in Marble City Market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never just “a bite to eat” when you’re grabbing a meal at Marble City Market. It’s a taste of art and culture wrapped in one with various options to chose from. Anything from Italian, Korean, Indian to over-the-top burgers...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
WATE
Infant, 3 others injured in fire
The American Eagle Foundation is hoping people will support it as it continues to grow and move into its Project Eagle Headquarters. One of the many nonprofits on Giving Tuesday looking for donations is Young Williams Animal Center. Knoxville Greyhound location moves. Greyhound has yet again changed its drop-off location...
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
WATE
‘Sweet’ stocking stuffers for adults
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business is bringing the holiday ‘spirits.’. Give the gift of fun, flavor, and flare this on Christmas Day. Lulu Liquor Cakes creates personalized sweets infused with liquor for that extra touch. With an abundance of flavors, Lulu Liquor Cakes has something for...
tjrwrestling.net
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit
WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
wvlt.tv
Cold front brings rain overnight and cooler temperatures Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front pushes through overnight bringing gusty winds and rain. The rain moves out early Wednesday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in...
Knoxville residents asking for crosswalks after hit-and-run kills man
People who live on the east side of town, particularly along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "what does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?"
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
