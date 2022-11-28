ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
Take a trip to Dollywood for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's the most wonderful time of the year and Dollywood is decked out in the Christmas spirit! Here with all the details is Wes Ramey. Located in...
Lees Fusion Cafe in Pigeon Forge

Lees Fusion Cafe has been serving up the best Asian food since 2006. Located on the ground floor of the Grand Lodge, this venerable Pigeon Forge eatery is a must-visit for visitors and locals alike. The restaurant's a la carte menu is an absolute delight, while its dine-in and take-out options are equally enticing. This family-friendly establishment also boasts an award-winning kids' menu, which will delight the family's youngest members.
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees.  “We probably […]
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville

People, who live along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "What does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?" This comes after a man, 24-year-old Sherman Harvey Junior, was hit and killed while crossing the road last week. Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue …. People, who live...
New vendors to soon open in Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never just “a bite to eat” when you’re grabbing a meal at Marble City Market. It’s a taste of art and culture wrapped in one with various options to chose from. Anything from Italian, Korean, Indian to over-the-top burgers...
Infant, 3 others injured in fire

The American Eagle Foundation is hoping people will support it as it continues to grow and move into its Project Eagle Headquarters. One of the many nonprofits on Giving Tuesday looking for donations is Young Williams Animal Center. Knoxville Greyhound location moves. Greyhound has yet again changed its drop-off location...
‘Sweet’ stocking stuffers for adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business is bringing the holiday ‘spirits.’. Give the gift of fun, flavor, and flare this on Christmas Day. Lulu Liquor Cakes creates personalized sweets infused with liquor for that extra touch. With an abundance of flavors, Lulu Liquor Cakes has something for...
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
Cold front brings rain overnight and cooler temperatures Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front pushes through overnight bringing gusty winds and rain. The rain moves out early Wednesday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in...
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
