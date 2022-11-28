Kermit Council approves update of water protection plan; takes action on destroyed street signs

Read full article on original website
2 West Virginia counties approved for federal disaster aid
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia have been approved for federal disaster assistance after flooding this summer, according to FEMA. FEMA announced President Joe Biden approved federal assistance funding for the State of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in some areas of the state that were affected […]
New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
President Biden approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVVA) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has become available to the state of W.Va. to help with recovery efforts for the areas that were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Fayette Co. from Aug. 14-15, 2022, as well as the areas affected in McDowell Co. from July 12-13, 2022.
Phones issues resolved at 2 West Virginia hospitals
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022) – Officials say the phone issues Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center were experiencing earlier today have been resolved. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are experiencing telephone issues that are causing problems for some callers. According to the […]
Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
No changes to circuit clerk race after Mingo County, West Virginia, vote recount
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No results changed after a recount of votes in Mingo County today, Nov. 28, 2022. A spokesperson for the Mingo County Commission tells WOWK 13 News the recount was for the Mingo County Circuit Clerk race. The recount included the early votes in the county as well as the votes […]
Huntington Police Department now the highest paid law enforcement agency in the state
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department hosted a recognition ceremony Tuesday in acknowledgement of the promotion of nearly a dozen officers, along with the retirement of three reserve officers and the hiring of three new probationary officers. Reserve Officers Vernon Crockett, Josh Brunton, and Ron Keesee were...
Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More
Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
Model Railroad Show attracts train lovers of all ages in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show has officially left the station!. The event was hosted by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, in Huntington, West Virginia. Carl Miller, the society’s vice president, said it is the largest train...
Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in vehicle in Wayne County, West Virginia creek
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County. Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle. They say they were able to get the woman out and she […]
Charges dropped in McDowell County poaching investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A deer hunter initially charged with game law violations over a buck killed in McDowell County in 2020 is now clear of those charges. McDowell County prosecutors dropped the case against David Craft in April. The dismissal of the charges ended a more than year long...
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington...
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday night in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
Johnson County Couple Arrested With Large Meth Rock Following Search Warrant
A couple out of Johnson County was recently arrested on drug trafficking charges. The pair is said to have been found with a large rock of meth. Deputies went to the home of 30-year-old Abre Leshay Napier and 38-year-old Erik Clayton Castle on Saturday, with a search warrant. During their...
1 dead after shooting in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (9:43 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – A 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in Huntington, according to the city of Huntington. The man’s name has not been released at this time. The city says no arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at […]
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
