Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Comments / 0