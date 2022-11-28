Youth swimming: Johnson, Kopp win 4 times as Otters open season with home meet

Elise Johnson and Alana Kopp each won four events as the Otters Swim Club held its first meet of the season on Saturday at the Rice Lake Pool.

Hannah Miller won three events, while Anderson Donze, Wyatt Mincoff and Avery Mohns each won twice.

Johnson took victories in the girls ages 11-12 200-yard freestyle in a time of three minutes, and 3.72 seconds, the 200 individual medley in 3:20.3, the 100 backstroke in 1:26.96 and the 50 breaststroke in 47.68.

Kopp earned wins in the girls 11-12 50 freestyle after a time of 35.23, the 50 butterfly in 39.77, the 50 backstroke in 41.73 and the 100 breaststroke 1:41.34.

Miller scored victories among girls 15 and over in the 100 freestyle (1:05.9), 400 freestyle (4:59.86) and 200 breaststroke (2:59.09). Donze had a time of 41.64 in winning the boys 11-12 50 backstroke, and then earned a victory for the 100 breaststroke in 1:45.38. Mincoff had the top times in the boys 11-12 50 butterfly (44.21) and 100 backstroke (1:37.97), while Mohns won the girls eight and under 50 freestyle in 56.38 and the 50 backstroke in 1:01.06.

Also winning events were David Gruenwald among boys 9-10 in the 50 backstroke (42.91), Lucas Jondreau for boys 9-10 in the 100 individual medley (2:09.05), Adelyn Kopp for girls 13-14 in the 200 breaststroke (3:21.76), Eliza Newhouse in the 12 and under girls 100 individual medley (1:31.37), Kate Stinson for girls 15 and over in the 50 freestyle (32.02) and Enoch Tian for the 50 freestyle (42.91) among boys 9-10.

Newhouse also earned three runner-up finishes, as she was second in the 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke for her age group. Donze added runners-up places for the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly. Aiden Donica took second in the boys 9-10 100 individual medley, 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. Mincoff also added a 100 individual medley runner-up place.

Miller picked up a second-place finish in the 100 individual medley for 15 and up girls, as did Stinson for the 100 butterfly and Maria Cortez in the 100 backstroke.

Other second place swimmers were Delaina Bowen, girls 13-14 200 individual medley; Nathan Jondreau, boys 12 and under 100 backstroke; Link Loomis, boys 13-14 100 breaststroke; Moriah Miller, girls 11-12 50 backstroke; Ella Newhouse, girls 13-14 100 individual medley; Adriana Pacholke, girls 12 and under 100 backstroke’ and Henry Westphal, boys 9-10 100 freestyle.