LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will shift back into nonconference road action with a 2 p.m. (ET) contest Sunday at Morehead State. Bellarmine (2-5) began the season with six straight games away from Freedom Hall before Thursday's 68-47 victory over Simmons College of Kentucky in its long-awaited home opener. The Knights will hit the road again after the brief stop at home, but they will have an extended stay in Freedom Hall after facing Morehead State (3-5) with five straight games in their own building from Dec. 8-20. Morehead State represents Bellarmine's nonconference road finale.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO