UNR NevadaNews
Lithium Supply Chain Process, Engineering Innovation and Education part of College of Engineering vision
Engineering Dean Erick Jones, at his first State of the College address to faculty, laid out his vision for the College, including its role in the research, education and outreach of the lithium industry in the Truckee Meadows and beyond. “I truly believe that we can drive the next generation’s...
UNR NevadaNews
CREATE Scholar Omar Carillo
Civil engineering, with an emphasis in structural engineering (class of 2023) My interest in engineering came as a kid when I would see my father come home from a long day of work in construction. He would tell me all about the job sites he was working on and what the new building was going to become. Sometimes we would walk in buildings and he would show me some of the work he himself had done on the buildings. This sparked my interest and ultimately led me to pursue a career in engineering, where you have the potential to actually design the things my dad proudly built and turn peoples dreams into reality.
UNR NevadaNews
Tap dance, jazz, Mexican zapateado and Son Jarocho come together to tell the history of the female experience during the 1940’s Zoot Suit Riots
This December, the Performing Arts Series at the University of Nevada, Reno presents a refreshingly unexpected performance from San Francisco-based polyrhythmic dance and music ensemble, La Mezcla. On Thurs. Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Nightingale Concert Hall, La Mezcla will present Pachuquísmo, a multi-disciplinary performance that portrays the lesser-known...
