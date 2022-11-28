Civil engineering, with an emphasis in structural engineering (class of 2023) My interest in engineering came as a kid when I would see my father come home from a long day of work in construction. He would tell me all about the job sites he was working on and what the new building was going to become. Sometimes we would walk in buildings and he would show me some of the work he himself had done on the buildings. This sparked my interest and ultimately led me to pursue a career in engineering, where you have the potential to actually design the things my dad proudly built and turn peoples dreams into reality.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO