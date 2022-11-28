Read full article on original website
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 12/2–12/4
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
Jumaane Williams’ NYC home entering final stages of foreclosure
Bank of America is demanding a Brooklyn judge force Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to pay up on the more than $600,000 he owes on a Brooklyn rental property, or put the property on the auction block, according to the latest filings in a years-long foreclosure battle. After years of court delays during the pandemic, the case came roaring back to life this month after Williams’ creditor filed a flurry of new motions. Williams’ multi-family Canarsie home has been in foreclosure since 2014 and Bank of America is seeking $622,545 in principal and interest payments, court papers show. A Dec. 15 hearing in...
bkreader.com
Mayor Announces Opening of Satellite Asylum Seeker Resource Sites in Brooklyn
Eight Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation sites will be opened across the five boroughs to continue supporting newly arrived families and individuals seeking asylum, including two in Brooklyn. Eight community-based organizations have been chosen and granted $2.1 million to run these sites that will build on the ongoing work of the...
bkreader.com
NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens
Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
bkreader.com
Williamsburg Residents Fight Plans to Install Energy-Saving Lithium Batteries Atop Residential Towers, Citing Fire Risk
New York City is set to consider a landmark proposal that allows an energy company for the first time ever to install lithium-ion batteries atop a residential building in the city as a backup source of energy — part of a larger push to meet New York’s green energy goals and replace fossil fuels with renewables.
Straphanger slashed in face with razor in unprovoked NYC subway attack
A man was slashed in the face by a disturbed stranger on a Manhattan train this week — and recounted the vicious attack to The Post while saying he is now “going to have to look out for people.’’Fernando Atkins, 49, was on a northbound No. 2 train heading toward the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was sliced by an assailant who bizarrely told him, “Next time, you’ll be OK,” according to cops and the victim Friday.“It don’t make no sense,’’ Atkins said. “I was on the train, and some guy came after me.’’ The attack was...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
bkreader.com
Student Dance Duos Take to the Stage Tonight as Stars of New York Dance!
Six student duos from across New York City will compete for $5,000 live tonight in the Stars of New York Dance virtual dance competition. “This year, we’re inviting six local dance organizations’ best pre-professional student dance duo to present their best artistry, technique and teamwork to win $5,000 for their dance organization and be crowned our first-ever Student Dance Champions,” said Cheryl Todmann, founder and executive producer of the Stars of New York Dance Inc. in an email.
bkreader.com
DOT Weighs Options for Grand Army Plaza’s Future for Pedestrians, Bikes and Cars
Brooklynites have strong opinions about Grand Army Plaza. The question for the New York City Department of Transportation is how to incorporate those opinions in its ongoing Grand Army Plaza Capital Vision, a plan to make the stately entrance to Prospect Park less chaotic for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. The...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
Group beats boy with cane, stick on Queens street; 4 sought
A teen boy was beaten with a cane and a stick on a Queens street by a group that fled in a car, police said Tuesday as they released images of several suspects.
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
bkreader.com
Armed Guards’ Fare-Evader Crackdown Already Saving MTA $100K a Month at 2 Bushwick Stations
Armed guards placed in the subway by the MTA to discourage fare evasion have already saved the agency tens of thousands of dollars at two Brooklyn stations in recent months, officials said Tuesday as fare-beaters are on track to cost the MTA a half-billion dollars this year alone.[…] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
fox5ny.com
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
