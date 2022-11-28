ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft

The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Bet $10, Win $400 if ONE Point is Scored in ANY NFL Game

We're nearing the end of the NFL's regular season, so we've got a ton of critical games this weekend for playoff hopefuls. New bettors in Maryland have a tremendous opportunity to win BIG in Week 13 thanks to FanDuel and DraftKings, where you'll get $400 in free bets if at least one point is scored in any NFL game! Here's how the promos work and what to do:
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
FanSided

Braves on verge of making major mistake for 2023 season

The Atlanta Braves are on the verge of royally screwing up with a player they should have cut ties with long ago. The Atlanta Braves have made some really incredible cost-saving moves by developing talent in-house and signing them to long, affordable contracts. Based on Spotrac’s true value statistic, Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB rumors: Predicting landing spots for 4 prized shortstops in free agency

Predicting where the MLB rumors end with the four prized free agent shortstops. For the second straight offseason, many of the MLB rumors are dominated by free agent shortstops. This year we have Carlos Correa returning to the open market now joined by Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts who chose to opt out of his deal with the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, PA
FanSided

Giants just became sportsbook favorite to land Aaron Judge

The San Francisco Giants just became a favorite to land Aaron Judge in one sportsbook. What does that mean?. The baseball world has gotten a few marginal signings over the last couple of days to hold it over for a bit until the ultimate MLB free agency splash. Let’s be honest, though, nothing is going to satisfy fans until they know where the big names are going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Latest Dansby Swanson update will have Braves fans sick

Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, formerly of the Atlanta Braves, is gauging some interest from the team’s rival, the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta will have a gaping hole at shortstop should Dansby Swanson leave, and his contract expectations suggest he could very well be on the way out the door. Swanson’s...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Latest Aaron Judge update proves Yankees offer wasn’t good enough

The New York Yankees rightfully want to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, but the latest update proves they’re going to have to do more to keep him. The Yankees will possibly lose their star Aaron Judge this offseason as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared that Judge’s contract will likely be for nine years. The exact offer the Yankees put out to Judge is unknown, but it was reportedly “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.”
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13

With the fantasy football regular season coming to an end, it’s important to start the right guys. Here are several solid running back sleepers for Week 13. It’s crunch time in fantasy football. Hopefully you’re in a position to make a playoff push in the coming weeks. In order to do that, you have to make the right starts, especially at running back and wide receiver. Whether it’s a bye week or injury fill-in, or you’re looking for bargain plays in daily fantasy lineups, here are ten deep running back sleepers.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Clemson gets glimpse of bright future after Cade Klubnik sparks ACC Championship win

The Clemson Tigers got a preview of what quarterback Cade Klubnik could bring on a weekly basis after he replaced D.J Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers looked to end their regular season on a high note with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday. While there were no College Football Playoff implications for this game, head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to do everything in his power to lead the program to another conference championship.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

FanSided

