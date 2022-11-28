The New York Yankees rightfully want to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, but the latest update proves they’re going to have to do more to keep him. The Yankees will possibly lose their star Aaron Judge this offseason as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared that Judge’s contract will likely be for nine years. The exact offer the Yankees put out to Judge is unknown, but it was reportedly “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO