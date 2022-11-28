ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

What's next for Australia after World Cup exit?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s World Cup adventure came to an end against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina. A 2-1 loss at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium matched its best-ever performance at soccer’s biggest tournament by reaching the round of 16 for only the second time in its history. EXPECTATION VS. PERFORMANCE Drawn in Group D with defending champion France and Euro 2020 semifinalists Denmark, the Socceroos had a tough task...
The Guardian

Canada and China prepare to open Cop15 biodiversity summit despite rifts

More than 10,000 scientists, government officials and activists will gather in Montreal this week for the world’s most important biodiversity conference, eager to hammer out a deal to stem habitat loss around the world and preserve sensitive ecosystems. The UN Cop15 biodiversity summit opens on Tuesday, and will see...

