wxxinews.org
People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 10
It's this year's final monthly spotlight on people and organizations making positive change in the community. Bob Freese, conscious leader coach, and advocate for the Bicentennial Tree. Jennifer Caddick, vice president for communications and engagement for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. Rev. Pat Dupont, minister for outreach at Asbury...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 2, 2022
First hour: Former white supremacist Christian Picciolini on disengaging from extremist movements. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 10. We talk with a former neo-Nazi about his work helping people disengage from hate groups. Christian Picciolini was 14 years old when he joined a white...
wxxinews.org
Former white supremacist Christian Picciolini on disengaging from extremist movements
We talk with a former neo-Nazi about his work helping people disengage from hate groups. Christian Picciolini was 14 years old when he joined a white supremacist group. He left it eight years later after he began to question its ideology. As NPR reports, "He remembers a specific incident in which he was beating a young black man. His eyes locked with his victim, and he felt a surprising empathy. It was a turning point."
wxxinews.org
Your input is needed to bring better health and wellness services to your neighborhood
The city of Rochester is relaunching a survey aimed at helping people living in underserved neighborhoods improve their health. The Community Total Health and Wellness survey has been revamped, and officials are offering more ways to participate to increase the number of submissions. “We just looked at what's happening around...
wxxinews.org
Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion
More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
wxxinews.org
The Keg Tree lighting celebration returns to the Genesee Brewery
Thousands of people crowded the parking lot of the Genesee Brew House on Friday night, returning for the lighting of the brewery’s Keg Tree. That is a nearly three-story illuminated pyramid made up of 532 beer kegs and it’s become a Rochester tradition since the brewery introduced it in 2013.
wxxinews.org
Several thousand power outages reported after strong winds on Saturday
Several thousand utility customers were left without power for a time on Saturday after strong winds, gusting more than 50 mph at times, swept through Western NY and the Finger Lakes. But just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service canceled the High Wind Warning for Monroe and nearby counties...
