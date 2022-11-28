ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Independent

What’s happening at Mauna Loa right now?

Hawaii’s National Weather Service branch has issued an ashfall warning after an eruption began on Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth, on the state’s Big Island.The eruption, the volcano’s first in nearly four decades, has triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption began at approximately 11.30pm Hawaii time on Sunday night. The service warned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s Hair downwind”. So far, the service has said that lava flows “are...
The Independent

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren't threatening nearby communities.The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.Mauna...
wealthinsidermag.com

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised – USGS

(Reuters) – An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope...
denver7.com

Eruption of world's largest volcano continues in Hawaii

The world's largest active volcano is still erupting. Sunday marked the first time since 1984 that Hawaii's Mauna Loa erupted. The U.S. Geological Survey says the lava fountains at fissure three measure 131 to 164 feet high. They added that the fountains at fissure 4 were 16 to 33 feet tall.
