Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimorefishbowl.com

Hairy, horned, holiday creatures to take part in Krampuslauf celebration in Waverly and Charles Village on Saturday

A horde of hairy, horned, holiday demons will descend upon Waverly and Charles Village to celebrate Baltimore’s Krampuslauf on Saturday. Krampus is a folkloric figure from Austria and other central European countries. While well-behaved children receive gifts from Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas, kids who have misbehaved get a...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Preview The New David Wiesand Creative Venture: House Demiurge

1008 Morton Street | Historic Mt. Vernon District, Baltimore. Acclaimed artist and designer David Wiesand built a national reputation as the creative force behind Baltimore-based McLain Wiesand. For over thirty years, McLain Wiesand has been crafting phenomenal custom furniture, lighting, murals and decorative accessories that are not only in the best private homes in the country, but also in the collections of our top historic properties and museums.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New 500-person music venue, Vibe, opens in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis residents in search of live music have a new venue to visit with the opening of Vibe, a 10,000-square-foot nightclub in the bustling Annapolis Town Center shopping complex. The standalone club opened quietly on Nov. 23 after its owner, Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, secured...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Kick off the Holiday Season with Our Reader Appreciation Night

Kick off the holiday season with a free screening of the holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Join Baltimore Fishbowl as we celebrate our readers at our first inaugural Reader Appreciation Night at the historic SNF Parkway Theatre. Reader Appreciation Night | Wednesday, December 7. Doors at 6:15 | Movie at...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Charm City Countdown Presents One Night in Paris, a Baltimore New Year’s Eve Spectacular Celebration

Charm City Countdown, the largest all-inclusive NYE charity gala on the East Coast returns for its fourteenth year. Held at the BWI Hilton, this year’s theme is ONE NIGHT IN PARIS, a Parisian Fantasy! Leave your wallet at home, this event features EVERYTHING!! Including 12 party zones, premium open bars all night, gourmet dinner buffets, live bands& DJs, comedy show by Baltimore’s own Mickey Cucchiella, silent disco, party favors, champagne toast & the largest balloon drops in Maryland at midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: November 29 – December 5

This Week: Made in Baltimore Kiosk Opening at Open Works, BMA Violet Hour: Day With(out) Art, Bird in Hand Holiday Kick-off, Highlandtown Holiday Night Market + Art Walk, Baltimore Jewelry Center Holiday Sale + opening reception of Signs, Signals, + Symbols, MICA Art Market, The Black Artist Fair, and a fundraiser at The Peale — PLUS call for Micro Residency applications at Baltimore Jewelry Center and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella

And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Christmas Parade 2022

The Baltimore Christmas Parade 2022, or “The Mayor’s 49th Annual Christmas Parade” is scheduled for Sunday, December 4 at 1pm in Hampden. The route of the parade is 2.5 miles long stretching from from Medfield through Hampden. It starts at Poly/Western, crosses Cold Spring Lane, continues South on Falls Rd to 36th St, turns East onto The Avenue, turns North on Chestnut Ave, and then ends at 37th St.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian house in Poplar Hill embraces quirkiness with indoor fresh-water spring, stained glass windows, and more.

1211 Poplar Hill Road, Baltimore. Hot House: Quirky Victorian house on Poplar Hill Road. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 2,570 square feet. Asking price: $625,000. What: Poplar Hill is one of those tucked-away neighborhoods which abound in Baltimore City. It’s just south of the city line, off of Falls Road, north of Northern Parkway. You make a turn between two auto repair shops and head up what appears to be almost a donkey track. There, at the intersection of Clark’s Hill and Poplar Hill roads, you will spot this quirky Victorian House, complete with stained glass windows, hardwood floors and a wrap-around porch, all situated on just over an acre of land.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD

