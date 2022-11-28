ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College of Charleston Photos of the Week

All dressed up and looking festive: The College of Charleston is getting into the holiday spirit!. The sixth annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show debuted to students on Nov. 30, before opening to the public on Dec. 1. (Photos by Catie Cleveland) The Office of Multicultural Student Programs and...
5 Study Tips to Ace Exams

Finals can be stressful, even for the most organized of students. There’s so much to remember and a lot to manage as students tackle their exams and final projects in the last weeks of the semester. Laura Diaz Coronado, a peer tutor with the College of Charleston’s Center for...
Daniel Frezza Named New Chief Advancement Officer

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, announced the appointment of Daniel Frezza as the next chief advancement officer and executive director of the College of Charleston Foundation. He will officially join the College in February of 2023. This senior-level position oversees the Division of Institutional...
CofC Faculty/Staff Holiday Gift Guide 2022

We all want to find that perfect gift – something special, original and meaningful to show our loved ones how much we really care. Fortunately, we can find it right here at the College of Charleston!. This holiday season, look no further for gifts than our very own staff...
