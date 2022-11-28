Read full article on original website
Related
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Hayfield (VA) 2024 FO/MF Weinburgh commits to VMI
Hayfield Secondary School (VA) 2024 faceoff/midfielder Joseph Weinburgh of True Virginia and True National has made a commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Virginia Military Institute. Joseph Weinburgh profile:. High school: Hayfield Secondary School (Alexandria, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Virginia Military Institute (VMI)
toplaxrecruits.com
Registration open for Girls Rising Series DIII Winter Showcase Dec. 11 at XV Sports World, Hatfield (PA)
Girls Rising Series presents the elite DIII Winter Showcase on Dec. 11 at XL Sports World in Hatfield, PA. If you are a 2023, 2024 or 2025 interested in playing DIII lacrosse, this is an ideal showcase. There will be have 20+ Schools will be in attendance coaching and recruiting throughout the showcase from some of the best DIII programs in the country! This is a small showcase and spots are limited, reserve your spot soon!”
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball preseason breakdown
Last year’s WPIAL finalists Neshannock and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart have moved up to Class 3A, leaving Class 2A open for new contenders. One of those contenders will be Freedom, a WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A finalist last year that bumped down via PIAA realignment. Here is...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Steel-High faces Canton in state-playoff rematch
YORK, Pa. — Steelton-Highspire's state-playoff quest continues after a dramatic last-second 42-35 victory over Northern Lehigh in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal. A rematch with the team that ended their postseason run last year. Steel-High will face District 4 champion Canton Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shamokin High School.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Schedule, predictions and which teams have something to prove
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Jimmy V Classic are here. What's the best matchup, who are the favorites and which teams have the most to gain or lose?
Dear Coastal: A love letter to the ACC's always-chaotic division before it goes away
To Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech: For 18 years you provided memes and occasionally decent football.
Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022
Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
No. 8 Northern Highlands vs. No. 13 Millville: Group 4 football final preview
Years in the making, the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group Championships for public schools are set for this weekend. High school football fans throughout the state have been eagerly waiting for this moment, the chance to finally crown state champions in each of the five groups.
Montclair High School ’22 field hockey: ‘One of the best teams I have ever coached’
The Montclair High School field hockey team did not make the state finals even though it was a number one seed, but considering how inexperienced the squad was, it achieved a lot. When head coach Mary Pat Mercuro was asked if the season was a success, she said, "Absolutely. This...
Hunterdon Central season recap, 2022
Making jumps and clearing hurdles is what it is all about from year-to-year. Hunterdon Central came into the season having not qualified for the State Team Championships since 2013. This was also the last time that the team won the Skyland Conference Championship.
Comments / 0