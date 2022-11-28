ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

toplaxrecruits.com

.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Hayfield (VA) 2024 FO/MF Weinburgh commits to VMI

Hayfield Secondary School (VA) 2024 faceoff/midfielder Joseph Weinburgh of True Virginia and True National has made a commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Virginia Military Institute. Joseph Weinburgh profile:. High school: Hayfield Secondary School (Alexandria, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Virginia Military Institute (VMI)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
toplaxrecruits.com

Registration open for Girls Rising Series DIII Winter Showcase Dec. 11 at XV Sports World, Hatfield (PA)

Girls Rising Series presents the elite DIII Winter Showcase on Dec. 11 at XL Sports World in Hatfield, PA. If you are a 2023, 2024 or 2025 interested in playing DIII lacrosse, this is an ideal showcase. There will be have 20+ Schools will be in attendance coaching and recruiting throughout the showcase from some of the best DIII programs in the country! This is a small showcase and spots are limited, reserve your spot soon!”
HATFIELD, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Steel-High faces Canton in state-playoff rematch

YORK, Pa. — Steelton-Highspire's state-playoff quest continues after a dramatic last-second 42-35 victory over Northern Lehigh in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal. A rematch with the team that ended their postseason run last year. Steel-High will face District 4 champion Canton Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shamokin High School.
CANTON, PA
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022

Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central season recap, 2022

Making jumps and clearing hurdles is what it is all about from year-to-year. Hunterdon Central came into the season having not qualified for the State Team Championships since 2013. This was also the last time that the team won the Skyland Conference Championship.
FLEMINGTON, NJ

