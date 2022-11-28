Girls Rising Series presents the elite DIII Winter Showcase on Dec. 11 at XL Sports World in Hatfield, PA. If you are a 2023, 2024 or 2025 interested in playing DIII lacrosse, this is an ideal showcase. There will be have 20+ Schools will be in attendance coaching and recruiting throughout the showcase from some of the best DIII programs in the country! This is a small showcase and spots are limited, reserve your spot soon!”

HATFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO