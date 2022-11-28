90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, and she is gorgeous!. “We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly following her arrival on November 16. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO