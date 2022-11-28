Sumit is already looking like he's regretting his marriage as Jenny is showing her laziness about keeping a home clean and wanting to do nothing but shopping, napping, eating out, resting. Add that to the disturbing fact that shes extremely controlling and wanting Sumit all to herself and away from his friends and family. I guarantee he'll leave her once the show ends for them.
Jenny,he is young and doesn't want to sit home and hang with you.He should work and if your so lonely get a job or make friends.I think Sumit is going to leave you cause your controlling and nasty if he doesn't do what you say
Jenny, please go back to America with your Daughter. Sumit will not go to the US with you. He will not leave his family. I wish you all the best and find happiness in the USA 🇺🇸
