Mount Vernon, OH

Richard "Rick" C. McKee

Richard Carl McKee, 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at Mt Carmel East Hospital, in Columbus. Rick was born March 13, 1954 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert Earl and Margie Maxine {Edgar} McKee. To plant a tree in memory of Richard McKee as a living...
Geneva Maxine McIntire Isett

Geneva Maxine Mcintire-Isett, age 97, was escorted into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This blessed event occurred on Sunday, 27 NOV 2022 at her residence in Danbury Senior Living Community, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Family and friends may pay their respects during calling hours on Wednesday, 07 DEC...
James Joseph Evans

James Joseph Evans, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, formerly of Pinckney, Michigan, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was born on March 26, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Robert and Grace (Shevle) Evans. Jim earned a...
Knox Learning Center serves Thanksgiving joy

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox Learning Center is more than a welcoming environment for students whose special needs prevent them from succeeding in their home schools. The center is a beacon of hope and friendship on Mount Vernon’s far west side.
New process means smoother ride for drivers in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Uneven manhole covers can be a headache for drivers and street crews. The city is using a new process in road resurfacing projects that will reduce those headaches and result in a smoother ride for drivers in Mount Vernon. As part of the city's street paving...
Ohio's mineral resources valued at nearly $1.5 billion in 2021

COLUMBUS – A newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shows the state’s mineral resources produced nearly $1.5 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2021. The total value of all nonfuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for an eighth straight year.
16 people killed on Ohio roads during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, 16 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 23 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes. In 2021, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed.
