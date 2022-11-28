Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenLoudonville, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Knox Pages
Richard "Rick" C. McKee
Richard Carl McKee, 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at Mt Carmel East Hospital, in Columbus. Rick was born March 13, 1954 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert Earl and Margie Maxine {Edgar} McKee. To plant a tree in memory of Richard McKee as a living...
Knox Pages
Geneva Maxine McIntire Isett
Geneva Maxine Mcintire-Isett, age 97, was escorted into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This blessed event occurred on Sunday, 27 NOV 2022 at her residence in Danbury Senior Living Community, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Family and friends may pay their respects during calling hours on Wednesday, 07 DEC...
Knox Pages
James Joseph Evans
James Joseph Evans, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, formerly of Pinckney, Michigan, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was born on March 26, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Robert and Grace (Shevle) Evans. Jim earned a...
Knox Pages
Knox Learning Center serves Thanksgiving joy
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox Learning Center is more than a welcoming environment for students whose special needs prevent them from succeeding in their home schools. The center is a beacon of hope and friendship on Mount Vernon’s far west side.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Police reports Nov. 23-27
MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon Police officers filed these reports after their respective shifts starting Nov. 23.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon faces Dec. 1 deadline to sign contract for new fire engine
MOUNT VERNON — Fire Chief Chad Christoper told city council members on Monday that the city needs to replace two pieces of equipment -- an engine and a medic -- at a cost of more than $1.13 million. Two years ago, a new engine cost $625,000. If the city...
Knox Pages
New process means smoother ride for drivers in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Uneven manhole covers can be a headache for drivers and street crews. The city is using a new process in road resurfacing projects that will reduce those headaches and result in a smoother ride for drivers in Mount Vernon. As part of the city's street paving...
Knox Pages
Ohio's mineral resources valued at nearly $1.5 billion in 2021
COLUMBUS – A newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shows the state’s mineral resources produced nearly $1.5 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2021. The total value of all nonfuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for an eighth straight year.
Knox Pages
16 people killed on Ohio roads during Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, 16 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 23 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes. In 2021, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed.
Comments / 0