Honolulu, HI

Nieman Lab

Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state

In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Mostly dry, trade winds start to return

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds to start as trade winds begin to return. Today expect mostly sunny conditions overall with more cloud coverage for Hawai'i Island. Mostly dry weather is expected except for scattered windward showers. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeasterly trade winds 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Sodas, Ginger Beers and Other Non-Beer Beverages from Honolulu Breweries

Breweries, by definition, make beer. In Hawai‘i, though, a few of them produce alternative drinks, some without beer, others made using similar brewing techniques to beer but with different ingredients. So whether you abstain for your health or because you just want to have a fun time while staying sober, it’s a good bet you’ll find a locally produced drink there for you. Here are some examples of new things to try:
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail

Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics

HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua Beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of microplastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach Park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach....
KAILUA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash

There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction

Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE

HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
HONOLULU, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI

