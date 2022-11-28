Read full article on original website
KITV.com
CrimeStoppers Honolulu says don't let your guard down this holiday season
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and thieves are also on the prowl. Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 for a live interview on Wednesday to talk about holiday crime prevention. KITV4: What should people know to avoid...
12-inch main break in Wahiawa fixed, service restored
The BWS is responding to repair a 12-inch main break on California Avenue between Karsten Drive and Haumalu Place. Area motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work area.
Nieman Lab
Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state
In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Serving thousands of meals a week to Oahu’s elderly and disabled community is no small task. But with the help of volunteers, Lanakila Pacific’s Meals on Wheels program is able to do it year-round. With the holidays here, they’re always grateful for extra help and...
bigislandnow.com
Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites Big Island to Holidays in Kahuku
Come celebrate this weekend with Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as it marks its 25th anniversary of supporting the park and rings in the holidays at the same time. Holidays in Kahuku will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. The free community event will be...
Oahu residents could be ice skating before Christmas
After more than two years, Ice Palace is preparing to reopen and they plan for that to be before Christmas.
Hawaii Magazine
The 38th Honolulu City Lights Flips the Switch on the Holiday Season this Weekend
You know there’s something in the air when you see a jolly 21-foot Santa Claus flashing a sky-high shaka outside Honolulu Hale. Although there’s no sled riding or frosted windowpanes and the weather outside isn’t frightful, Hawaiʻi is still full of holiday cheer. After all, it’s the most magical time of the year.
KITV.com
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Mostly dry, trade winds start to return
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds to start as trade winds begin to return. Today expect mostly sunny conditions overall with more cloud coverage for Hawai'i Island. Mostly dry weather is expected except for scattered windward showers. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeasterly trade winds 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.
honolulumagazine.com
Sodas, Ginger Beers and Other Non-Beer Beverages from Honolulu Breweries
Breweries, by definition, make beer. In Hawai‘i, though, a few of them produce alternative drinks, some without beer, others made using similar brewing techniques to beer but with different ingredients. So whether you abstain for your health or because you just want to have a fun time while staying sober, it’s a good bet you’ll find a locally produced drink there for you. Here are some examples of new things to try:
hawaiibusiness.com
My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail
Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
KITV.com
Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics
Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
KITV.com
Kailua Beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of microplastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach Park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash
There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction
Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
KITV.com
Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE
HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told...
OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
KITV.com
Health Department confirms fire suppressant leak at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Health says that about 1,100 gallons of a fire suppressant was released at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The DOH wanted to warn the public because the fire suppressant has a chemical that, when released into the environment, can be slow to break down and can be hazardous to people and animals.
