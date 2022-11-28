Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
Dilger, Adams go undefeated to win SNHPS championships
The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series held their Pow Wow playoffs championship tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump Sunday, Nov. 13. The tournament was a doubles, double elimination event with 14 pitchers split into seven teams. Each team consisted of a division one and a division two pitcher. This was...
lvsportsbiz.com
Erick Harper Faces His Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?
Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons
The University of Nevada Las Vegas has fired football head coach Marcus Arroyo.
Taste The World At Gaetano’s
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
MGM Resorts cutting ties with organizers, which it blames for failures at Las Vegas Invitational
MGM Resorts is cutting ties with the Las Vegas Invitational organizers after drew plenty of backlash for its poor setup. MGM Resorts said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it would no longer work with event coordinator Ryan Polk or the organizers of the tournament for future events, and placed the blame for the tournament’s failures — which included an injury scare with no paramedics on site — on Polk.
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
Secrets to winning at Las Vegas casinos
What does it take to score big in Vegas? 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean talks with the experts and shares some secrets on how to win at the casino.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021.
8newsnow.com
More than just a donut with Mochinut Henderson
Las Vegas Now is back at Mochinut Henderson. This time they find out what makes their donuts special, how their milk tea bobas are made and sample one of their best-selling Korean style rice hotdogs.
Fox5 KVVU
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays. According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
Bakersfield Channel
Lake Mead may close marinas due to low water levels
LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels. Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas
Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Music Event Gets Even Bigger
Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band
Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
thefabricator.com
Airgas opens distribution center in Nevada
Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has opened a safety and welding hardgoods distribution center in Henderson, Nev., the sixth such center in the U.S. Building construction was completed in August and shipping to customers began in mid-October. This location provides more room for expansion than the Whittier, Calif., location it...
Comments / 0