MGM Resorts is cutting ties with the Las Vegas Invitational organizers after drew plenty of backlash for its poor setup. MGM Resorts said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it would no longer work with event coordinator Ryan Polk or the organizers of the tournament for future events, and placed the blame for the tournament’s failures — which included an injury scare with no paramedics on site — on Polk.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO