ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Does [Spoiler] Die in ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3? Fans Have Some Theories

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The final season of Dead to Me includes a major character death that left many fans reeling. But did that character really die? There has been a lot of debate about this character dying in the wake of the Netflix show’s final episodes. Here’s what fans are saying about the death in the finale episode of Dead to Me Season 3, plus what the actor has to say about the end of the character’s story.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Dead to Me Season 3.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb2Ew_0jQ9KTTB00
Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale in ‘Dead to Me’ | Netflix

Judy Hale has cervical cancer in the final season of ‘Dead to Me’

Dead to Me centers around the themes of grief and friendship. When Jen Harding’s (Christina Applegate) husband is killed in a hit and run accident, she meets Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) in a grief group. Soon enough, Jen learns Judy and her ex-husband Steve (James Marsden) are the ones behind the accident. In a twisted web of fate and lies, the two become best friends who are willing to do whatever it takes to protect their friendship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486Z7e_0jQ9KTTB00
Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale & Christina Applegate as Jen Harding | Netflix

In the final season of Dead of Me , Judy is diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer, which she refuses to burden Jen with. Jen wants nothing more than to repay Judy for the love and light she brought into her life in the most twisted of ways. After hiding her diagnosis for as long as she could, Judy decides to lean on Jen during her chemotherapy treatments and, when all else fails, the final days of her life when her diagnosis becomes terminal.

Does Judy die at the end of ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3?

In the last episode of Dead to Me , Jen and Judy escape to Mexico. Instead of joining a clinical trial, the duo hides out at Steve’s getaway where Judy drinks, gets high, and reminisces with a pregnant Jen. At the end of the episode, aptly titled “We’ve Reached the End,” Jen finds a note from Judy and her footprints in the sand, which lead Jen’s eyes to an empty rowboat floating in the ocean.

Fans on Reddit have had a lot to say about the ending of Dead to Me Season 3 , especially when it comes to Judy’s fate. Is she dead, or was the rowboat more of a symbol for Jen to pack it up and move on?

“I took it as her kind way of saying ‘you should leave now’ to Jen,” one Redditor said. “She gave the closure and space Jen needs to pack up and leave, then she came back home and continued to enjoy her final days.”

Another thinks Judy died of cancer that day. “I think we’re supposed to believe that she knew she was going to die from the cancer that day,” said another Reddit user . “That’s the impression I got at least.” Still, others think Judy took matters into her own hands and rowed herself out to sea to drown herself.

‘Dead to Me’ theory says Judy might not die and Jen might be telling Ben that in the end

Throughout three seasons, Dead to Me took a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Most of the time, if you thought the show was going one way, it almost definitely was going the exact opposite. One theory on Reddit says the finale might have taken the same approach.

“It seemed weird to me that Jen would tell Ben the truth about Steve in the middle of the day with her kids in the pool,” they said in another Reddit thread . The series concludes with Jen saying: “Ben, I need to tell you something.” Then the credits roll.

“This show was always big on confession scenes that go in a different direction than you expect. So what if it turned out Judy wasn’t actually terminal?”

This fan thinks Judy could have found out her cancer was in remission and to avoid arrest, she faked her death. Instead, she’s in Mexico resuming treatment, and that’s what Jen was going to confess to Ben at the end of the show.

The ending of ‘Dead to Me’ is supposed to be ambiguous

In an interview with Vulture , Cardellini addressed how Judy’s story ends. “I hate to say what I think it is because I don’t want people to believe that’s the truth,” she said. “Liz [Feldman] definitely left it ambiguous on purpose, so I wouldn’t want to speak to her creative decisions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKIFm_0jQ9KTTB00
Christina Applegate as Jen Harding | Netflix

RELATED: Christina Applegate on Finishing’ Dead to Me’ Season 3 on Her ‘Terms’ Despite MS Diagnosis

Cardellini added: “Probably as far as she can remember. So when she goes out on that boat — and that is, as she talked about, her happy place — she’s trying to set Jen free from having to deal with the anguish and grief of what’s happening. But you can’t really get away from anguish and grief if you love people.”

This is the final season of Dead to Me . Netflix has no plans to move forward with a season 4.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy

"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: R.I.P., [Spoilers]

This tragic ending is downright explosive. Well, we knew this needless war between Days of Our Lives’ Ava and EJ wasn’t going to end well. We had the daughter of a mob family battling it out with the son of a supervillain family. Susan was kidnapped, Tripp was kidnapped, Xander was roped in, Steve and Kayla were sent on a mission — no, there was no way this was going to end with much happiness.
SheKnows

General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’

Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)

After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
People

Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials

April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
TVLine

Survivor 43's [Spoiler] Details One of the Biggest Comebacks in the Show's History: 'I Never Wanted to Give Up'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. A Heroes vs. Villains sequel season may not be in the cards any time soon, but if it ever comes to fruition, we’d like to officially nominate Noelle Lambert as Head Hero. In Survivor‘s pre-Turkey Day installment (read a full recap here), Paralympian Noelle made a jaw-dropping comeback after a balance beam nearly put the kibosh on the entire reward challenge for her. Not only did she conquer the beam, but she ultimately went on to win the season’s biggest reward yet — an overnight trip to the Survivor sanctuary, letter from...
The List

The Sad Time Days Of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera Nearly Went Blind

"Days of Our Lives" has a reputation for leaving viewers in tears. Although the Peacock soap opera is a bit wacky at times, with supernatural storylines like demonic possessions and characters coming back to life (via Soaps.com), the long-running show has given us numerous emotional moments over the years as well (via TV Overmind). There have been times when the sudser was downright depressing as fans said goodbye to beloved characters such as Bo Brady, who died in the arms of his wife Hope Brady.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy