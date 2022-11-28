ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Maddie Ziegler Calls Her Upcoming Movie ‘Bloody Hell’: ‘The Experience of a Lifetime’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

It’s no secret that Maddie Ziegler got her start as a dancer. She was just 8 years old when she was cast in the Lifetime reality TV show, Dance Moms . Though the show gave her some media attention, she really collided with fame after Sia cast her in the music video, Chandelier . And while Ziegler continues to dance, she seems to have pivoted to acting in movies in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2bC4_0jQ9KRhj00
Maddie Ziegler | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Maddie Ziegler has racked up a few movie credits in the last few years

The last few years have certainly been a boon to Ziegler’s career as an actor. She portrayed Velma in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story . She then went on to star opposite Jenna Ortega in the indie movie, The Fallout . And recently, she wrapped production on the coming-of-age traumedy, Bloody Hell .

What is the dancer’s upcoming movie, ‘Bloody Hell’ about?

Though Ziegler has racked up several credits, her acting has still involved a lot of dancing. In fact, the actor has yet to be in a movie where her character wasn’t dancing in some way. The former reality TV star has shared that she hopes to be able to prove herself as an actor without dance. And it looks like Bloody Hell could be her chance to do that.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Knew It Was ‘Weird’ That She and Sia Were ‘Best Friends’ at a Young Age

In the film, Ziegler’s character, Lindy, is navigating adolescence and an unexpected diagnosis of a reproductive condition, MRKH. The movie is semi-autobiographical for director, Molly McGlynn, who was diagnosed with MRKH at age 16. While speaking with RUSSH , Ziegler got candid about what it was like to work on the film.

Ziegler gushes about working on “Bloody Hell’

“It was an experience of a lifetime filming Bloody Hell ,” Ziegler explained. “Molly, who wrote and directed the movie, is so beyond special. She trusted me to take on a story that is so personal to her and for that, I’m forever grateful.” The movie will also mark Ziegler’s very first leading role. Thus far, fans have only gotten to see her in a supporting capacity. And it seems that the dancer was more than up for the challenge.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler Are ‘the Same Person in Different Fonts’

“It’s my first leading role, and it shows a lot of different sides of me in the performance,” Ziegler explained about Bloody Hell . “It’s also an extremely important opportunity to be able to have a conversation about Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, and I can’t wait for more people to learn more about it.”

What is the release date for ‘Bloody Hell’?

Clearly, Ziegler is prepared for fans to see her in a new light. But when will Bloody Hell premiere? While there’s not currently a release date, production for the movie wrapped earlier this year. Barring any major issues, we’d expect the film to release sometime in 2023. And considering Ziegler has hinted that 2023 looks very busy for her, we’d wager she’s got more projects in the works also.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
IndieWire

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
FLORIDA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy