Maddie Ziegler Calls Her Upcoming Movie ‘Bloody Hell’: ‘The Experience of a Lifetime’

It’s no secret that Maddie Ziegler got her start as a dancer. She was just 8 years old when she was cast in the Lifetime reality TV show, Dance Moms . Though the show gave her some media attention, she really collided with fame after Sia cast her in the music video, Chandelier . And while Ziegler continues to dance, she seems to have pivoted to acting in movies in recent years.

Maddie Ziegler has racked up a few movie credits in the last few years

The last few years have certainly been a boon to Ziegler’s career as an actor. She portrayed Velma in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story . She then went on to star opposite Jenna Ortega in the indie movie, The Fallout . And recently, she wrapped production on the coming-of-age traumedy, Bloody Hell .

What is the dancer’s upcoming movie, ‘Bloody Hell’ about?

Though Ziegler has racked up several credits, her acting has still involved a lot of dancing. In fact, the actor has yet to be in a movie where her character wasn’t dancing in some way. The former reality TV star has shared that she hopes to be able to prove herself as an actor without dance. And it looks like Bloody Hell could be her chance to do that.

In the film, Ziegler’s character, Lindy, is navigating adolescence and an unexpected diagnosis of a reproductive condition, MRKH. The movie is semi-autobiographical for director, Molly McGlynn, who was diagnosed with MRKH at age 16. While speaking with RUSSH , Ziegler got candid about what it was like to work on the film.

Ziegler gushes about working on “Bloody Hell’

“It was an experience of a lifetime filming Bloody Hell ,” Ziegler explained. “Molly, who wrote and directed the movie, is so beyond special. She trusted me to take on a story that is so personal to her and for that, I’m forever grateful.” The movie will also mark Ziegler’s very first leading role. Thus far, fans have only gotten to see her in a supporting capacity. And it seems that the dancer was more than up for the challenge.

“It’s my first leading role, and it shows a lot of different sides of me in the performance,” Ziegler explained about Bloody Hell . “It’s also an extremely important opportunity to be able to have a conversation about Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, and I can’t wait for more people to learn more about it.”

What is the release date for ‘Bloody Hell’?

Clearly, Ziegler is prepared for fans to see her in a new light. But when will Bloody Hell premiere? While there’s not currently a release date, production for the movie wrapped earlier this year. Barring any major issues, we’d expect the film to release sometime in 2023. And considering Ziegler has hinted that 2023 looks very busy for her, we’d wager she’s got more projects in the works also.