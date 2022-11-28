ID Released For Man Killed At 'Fierce' Intersection In Foxborough: Report

Authorities have identified the man killed at a Foxborough intersection over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as 57-year-old Michael Shaw, of Foxborough, MassLive reports .

Shaw was jogging on Cocasset Street in Foxborough when he was struck by a car around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 26, Foxborough Police and the Sun Chronicle report .

Shaw was taken to a Boston-area trauma center for treatment where he later died, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough on Saturday, Nov. 26

Google Maps Street View

Local residents shaken by the fatal accident voiced their concerns under FPD's post, many of them calling on the town to install a traffic light at the intersection.

"That intersection needs a light and Cocasset heading toward Foxboro is very curvy and narrow in places," one person saind. "Just a difficult area to drive."

"I drive by that intersection daily to work.. It's a fierce one," another said. "Everybody [is] in such a rush to take a left off Oak..I go straight and can tell you how many time I have almost been hit because the car in front of me is taking a right onto Oak and the person at STOP sign is in a rush to take their left."

The driver involved, a 35-year-old Foxborough resident, stayed onsite and is cooperating with investigators, police said.