ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

ID Released For Man Killed At 'Fierce' Intersection In Foxborough: Report

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Authorities have identified the man killed at a Foxborough intersection over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as 57-year-old Michael Shaw, of Foxborough, MassLive reports .

Shaw was jogging on Cocasset Street in Foxborough when he was struck by a car around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 26, Foxborough Police and the Sun Chronicle report .

Shaw was taken to a Boston-area trauma center for treatment where he later died, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough on Saturday, Nov. 26

Google Maps Street View

Local residents shaken by the fatal accident voiced their concerns under FPD's post, many of them calling on the town to install a traffic light at the intersection.

"That intersection needs a light and Cocasset heading toward Foxboro is very curvy and narrow in places," one person saind. "Just a difficult area to drive."

"I drive by that intersection daily to work.. It's a fierce one," another said. "Everybody [is] in such a rush to take a left off Oak..I go straight and can tell you how many time I have almost been hit because the car in front of me is taking a right onto Oak and the person at STOP sign is in a rush to take their left."

The driver involved, a 35-year-old Foxborough resident, stayed onsite and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault

FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
415K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy