Watch: Itzy dance in 'Cheshire' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUMGJ_0jQ9KDan00
Itzy released a preview of their video for "Cheshire," the title track from their EP of the same name. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "Cheshire" on Monday.

The "Cheshire" teaser shows the members of Itzy perform a choreographed dance routine in a pink studio.

Itzy released a first teaser Sunday that shows the members playing darts and spinning a wheel on the set of a game show.

Itzy will release Cheshire and the "Cheshire" music video Nov. 30. The group previously shared a concept film for the EP.

Cheshire will mark Itzy's first EP since Checkmate , released in July .

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

