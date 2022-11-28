ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy wakes from coma seven months after he was pushed under a car

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A California teenager who has spent the last nine months in a coma after he was pushed into traffic has woken up, his family said.

Angel Figueroa, 16, woke up within the past several weeks, his family confirmed. He is currently re-learning basic skills at a rehabilitation facility in Orange County after being discharged from an area hospital.

Angel was reportedly attacked by other teenagers and shoved into traffic, where he was hit by a car and suffered traumatic brain injury , ABC7 reported.

Belki Brizuela, Angel’s aunt, told the outlet that the teen was "jumped by three to four kids," and claimed that they "were trying to rob him for his skateboard."

The attack occurred in February while Angel was skateboarding near his home in Hemet.

Angel spent nine months recovering after receiving treatment, which included the removal of a portion of his skull.

"I couldn’t recognise him he was so swollen. His head was really big. He had so many scars," Ms Brizuela told NBC Los Angeles . "And bruises everywhere, and cuts ... I can’t wrap my mind around it. Why? You know, what was the reason to do that, you know?"

Ms Brizuela said her nephew was beginning to move his arm, hand, and leg on the left side of his body.

She created a GoFundMe account to help her sister pay her nephew’s medical bills.

The aunt said that their primary concern was getting Angel home and rehabilitated, after which they hope to purchase him a van so he has a vehicle once he obtains his driver’s license. She also hopes that parents will see Angel’s story as a motivator to talk to their children about crime and consequences.

"Teach your kids, like, it’s not fun and games, you know? It’s not a joke when you go out with your friends. Every decision you make there are consequences," she said.

One of the teens involved in the attack has reportedly been sent to juvenile detention for six months. The other three are reportedly under house arrest, according to the outlet.

Ms Brizuela told KNBC the punishments were a "slap on the wrist" and a "joke."

Comments / 11

Yeah it's me.
1d ago

I pray he makes a full recovery. I know he has a long hard road ahead of him, but I believe GOD will work a miracle in this young man. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.

Reply
5
Kerry Darrah
1d ago

God bless him and his family but where is the punishment for the ones who committed the crime. they need to know what hard time is and scare the bejesus out and scare them straight because it could have easily been them.

Reply
5
Hector Valdez
1d ago

I pray 🙏 he gets a full recovery,gets well because I know the feeling why cause I got shot 9 times and was in a coma for 8 months I thank God I woke up.. I know he's been on a long trip in he's coma..My prayers goes out to you, and your family one's 🙏🙏🙏God is good..

Reply(1)
3
The Independent

The Independent

