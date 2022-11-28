ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British GQ names Bella Hadid the ‘most stylish person on the planet’

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Bella Hadid has been named the “most stylish person on the planet” by British GQ .

The American supermodel was hailed as being the “best-dressed person” on Earth by the leading men’s magazine.

“Menswear. Womenswear. Streetwear. Workwear. Smartwear. Wavywear. Few can wear it all (and pull it off). But few are Bella Hadid,” the magazine said.

The 26-year-old is the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid, and the sister of Gigi Hadid.

