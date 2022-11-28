ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Elections Commission fails The City

By By Viva Mogi | Special to The Examiner, Kevin N. Hume/San Francisco Examiner, Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CixD_0jQ9K7Ng00
Election workers assist voters at the Voting Center at the Department of Elections as people take part in early voting at San Francisco City Hall on Nov. 5, 2018. Kevin N. Hume/San Francisco Examiner

As the former San Francisco Elections Commission president, I shared the same jaw-dropping reaction as the general public when I heard the current Elections Commission chose not to renew the contract of Elections Director John Arntz: a highly esteemed, competent public servant who has led the department and San Francisco elections with distinction for over 20 years.

The Department of Elections is tasked with running free, fair and functional elections in San Francisco. Elections have strict deadlines for filing and administering every step. It is a marathon task: while Election Day is just one day, the department must run voting centers, set up ballot drop boxes, send mail-in ballots and train thousands of poll workers prior to every Election Day — only to be followed by the counting of the ballots. In my five years of service on the Elections Commission, Arntz was present every step of the way; his exemplary leadership restored voter confidence in a once shaky department and transformed the Department of Elections into one of the best run departments in The City.

Elections are the bedrock of our democracy, and voter confidence in the fairness of elections are under attack across the country. San Francisco has escaped unscathed, partly because of the proficiency and management of our elections under Arntz’s watch.

When I joined the commission, I was strongly encouraged to work as a poll worker to understand how our elections are run. Many of my former commissioners did the same. We understood firsthand the enormous effort involved in running a safe and proper election.

In 2020, as president of the commission, I was also employed by the San Francisco Unified School District. I was not in the position to influence the politics, recall efforts or the chaos I experienced daily at my workplace — but on the commission, I had confidence that working in tandem with Arntz, we could successfully run two high-turnout elections in the midst of a global pandemic. While the commission’s style of leadership did not always align with the department, as president and director, we always came to agreement and had implicit trust in each other to earn the trust of the public that our elections would be fair, free and functional.

I left the commission after my term ended in 2022, and I have witnessed firsthand the dismantling of the nonpartisan and professional management of the Elections Commission. First, members called a meeting to potentially remove their own appointees to the Redistricting Task Force based on unfounded allegations made by third parties (who later apologized). Now, they choose to abuse their authority by terminating an eminently qualified and high-performing public servant without basis. The caliber of Arntz’s performance is unquestionable. In 2022 alone, Arntz led the department as it ran its fifth election of the year. All 12 of his direct reports wrote a letter to the commission pleading to keep him.

Yet, in a strange way of thanking him, Commissioner Cynthia Dai acknowledged the reason they had to let him go was so they could “take action on The City’s racial equity plan.” This not only makes a mockery of real equity efforts that require real partnership and strong leadership to accomplish, but also reveals how little the current commissioners appreciate the Herculean efforts of Arntz and his department. I wonder how many of the current commissioners have worked as poll workers, visited a voting center, experienced the poll worker training center or visited the staff on Election Day. If they walked alongside Arntz through an election instead of pushing their own agenda, it would be hard to question his contributions.

Unlike much of the country, the voters in San Francisco trust the Elections Department. What the current Commission has done calls into question the integrity of elections and election workers, and erodes the trust and credibility that the director and past commissioners carefully built. Even if the commission retracted its vote, they have breached the trust between the current commission and the director is gone. To rebuild that trust, the current Elections Commission president must resign.

San Francisco is able to be a progressive city because we value and uphold democracy. If we shake the foundation of our democracy, it will be tough for the public to trust them to do the tougher work like racial equity and open-source voting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco unveils new plan to address gun violence trauma

San Francisco is looking at how to provide trauma counseling to those in close proximity to gun violence, not just to the victims themselves. “It seems that The City is providing a basic level of support and offering mental health counseling to the direct victims, but that’s different from the people who are not the direct victim who often get nothing. Nobody is reaching out to them, there’s no community forum or offers of help for their trauma,” said Supervisor Dean Preston. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The time has come to reform S.F.’s redistricting process

By all accounts, San Francisco’s 2022 redistricting process was deeply flawed. The Redistricting Task Force made headlines like “debacle” and “fiasco,” with the media reporting on opaque processes, private texts and meetings, and the reversals of an 8-1 vote at 3 a.m. when most of the public had gone home. The outcome was that two diverse districts that had elected representatives who were people of color were radically changed by adding whiter and more conservative precincts — Sea Cliff into District 1, and parts of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco looks to renew lease for cabin shelter at 33 Gough

San Francisco officials are seeking to extend the life of a 70-cabin homeless shelter at 33 Gough St., which opened in March 2022 on a temporary one-year lease. Cabins, or tiny homes, are an increasingly popular shelter option for cities looking for solutions to homelessness. The idea is to provide a private space that can protect someone from the elements and create alternatives to congregate shelters, which do not work for everyone who experiences homelessness, such as people with pets or those who had harmful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mayor Breed appoints The City's 'official party planner'

San Francisco has a brand new welcome wagon. Mayor London Breed's office announced the appointment of a new chief of protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, on Wednesday. The position serves as a liaison between the mayor's office and foreign governments, including rolling out the red carpet for visiting dignitaries and other high-profile internationals. "To have been chosen by Mayor Breed to serve as The City’s chief of protocol is a privilege of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is California doing enough to address ‘the climate change of chemicals’?

Every time it rains, Andria Ventura’s thoughts drift toward San Francisco Bay. A longtime water policy expert, she knows all too well that the much-needed rainwater replenishing the Bay Area’s parched soils and reservoirs is also flushing a collision of chemicals and pollutants into storm drains and, ultimately, out to the bay. “To know how polluted that bay is — it’s so sad because it’s such a jewel in our...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Luck and grit: How one S.F. preschool battled the odds to purchase a permanent home

What does it take to open a child care center in San Francisco? For one of The City’s newest preschools, the answer was six years, $10 million and unmeasurable persistence. Today, there are only enough licensed child care slots to accommodate 15% of San Francisco infants. And for early educators looking to fill that gap, opening up new child care facilities can feel like trying to put a square peg into a round hole. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

So you want to visit S.F. Which is cheaper, a hotel or an AirBnB?

Traveling around the holidays is a great way to break the bank. The cost of flights goes up, places to stay become tough to secure and expenditures from gift-giving traditions can add some heft to a price tag. Lodging is usually about a fifth of the cost of a vacation. It's also one of the easiest ways to cut expenditures, for the savvy. The question is, what type of place should you book? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why S.F. restaurant group says this stat 'really good news' for industry

San Francisco's restaurant scene is showing signs of a rebound, according to newly released economic data. San Francisco Chief Economist Ted Egan and Senior Economist Asim Khan noted in the latest Controller's report published on Wednesday that, even as new business formation rates remain flat in other industries, new restaurants are opening in The City at levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, San Francisco's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The Rock and Roll Priest: Monsignor Harry Schlitt's new book looks back with candor and humor

This article originally appeared on the Nob Hill Gazette In September 1970, when Springfield, Missouri, had its own Woodstock-style music festival, Father Harry Schlitt gave the prayer at the two-day event. The festival drew criticism, and so did Schlitt for his role in it. A local Baptist association even issued a formal condemnation. Schlitt had no regrets. He’s always gone his own way. “Everyone matters,” he says, “It’s all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

City launches six-person crew to clean up graffiti for free

Aiming to help businesses tagged with unwanted paint and unwelcome fines, San Francisco has deployed a new team dedicated to graffiti cleanup. The City’s new six-person crew will assist property owners and businesses in removing graffiti, free of charge. The program — endorsed by Mayor London Breed and funded in this year’s city budget — is a nod to struggling businesses that face fines if they don’t remove graffiti within...
San Francisco Examiner

Striking UC postdoc researchers agree to tentative contract

After 15 days of the largest academic workers' strike in U.S. history, the union representing postdoctoral scholars and researchers at the University of California has reached a tentative contract. UAW Local 5810, the union representing a portion of the larger graduate student strike that is still in action across the state, has agreed to a 20-23% wage increase, eight weeks of paid parental leave, longer appointment periods and $2,500 in annual childcare subsidies — the first time postdocs have won a childcare subsidy after 12...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Shamann Walton's 'hacked' Twitter now features pic of Utah money man

Shamann Walton is still San Francisco District 10's supervisor. Not the Utah money man who was pictured in Walton's Twitter account for more than a week. A week after Walton posted on Instagram that his Twitter account was hacked and that he hadn't been able to regain access since Elon Musk's frenetic takeover of the platform, Walton's Twitter profile picture and header featured a person who was decidedly not the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How to maximize your meal at S.F.'s new Michelin Bib Gourmand entries

A pair of popular San Francisco restaurants have earned high honors for their combination of affordability and taste. Good Good Culture Club — the Mission District spinoff of Liholiho Yacht Club — and North Beach brunch spot Hilda and Jesse were among the 15 California restaurants to debut on the 2022 Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmands list. The full Michelin Guide will be unveiled on Dec. 5. “We have worked so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis

We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Speaker Pelosi’s farewell gift to San Francisco should be a clean Hunters Point

As U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enters her last weeks in leadership, she has the unique opportunity to leave her city an invaluable gift that has eluded it for decades — a fully remediated Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. The shipyard sits on 638 acres of bayfront property in The City’s southeast corner. Due to the disposal of massive amounts of post-War War II radioactive waste, Hunters Point has been a federal Superfund site since 1989. The U.S. Navy still owns the former commercial shipyard and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins charges suspect for carjacking Muni bus in Mission

A man is facing 15 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly carjacking a Muni bus and colliding with multiple vehicles in the Mission District last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday. Ricky Dancy, 36, was charged with felony carjacking, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, taking a vehicle without consent, two counts of vandalism and two counts of hit and run as well as six counts of misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor driving without a license. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fewer S.F. zip codes in country's priciest — but homes aren't cheaper

San Francisco's grip on the country's most expensive ZIP codes has loosened, ever so slightly, over the last year. But that's not because The City's priciest enclaves are any cheaper. Of the 128 ZIP codes posting the 100 highest median sale prices on PropertyShark's list this year, five are in San Francisco. Only Los Angeles and New York City — each with many more ZIP codes —, with six apiece,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

United Airlines to resume popular Asian route from SFO

After a three-year delay, United Airlines' San Francisco-Hong Kong route is prepping for takeoff. Two daily flights between both cities are now scheduled and bookable beginning March 3, 2023. United Airlines initially expected to have the route running in February before it was pushed back by a month. Upon resuming direct flights to Hong Kong in January, United will become the first U.S. carrier to fly to the city since...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How Engardio defeated Mar in rare ousting of an incumbent

In San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District, Joel Engardio rode an Ocean Beach wave of voter discontent straight to a seat on the Board of Supervisors. After campaigning for the successful recalls of school board members and District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this year, Engardio deftly steered that dissatisfaction toward District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar — and pitched himself as a common-sense alternative. Voters took him up on the offer. ...
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
753
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy