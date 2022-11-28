ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles up against Volodymyr Zelensky as Time’s Person of the Year

By Amber Raiken
 2 days ago

King Charles II is up against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and some other major celebrities as Time magazine’s Person of the Year .

On Sunday, the publication announced that voting for Time ’s 2022 Person of the Year is officially open, allowing readers to vote for “the person or group who had the greatest influence on 2022 – for better or worse”.

People can vote from a list of more than 60 global figures, before the Person of the Year, who will be featured on the cover of the magazine’s annual issue, is ultimately chosen by Time ’s editors and revealed next month.

So far, out of everyone who’s voted, two per cent of people have said yes to the King being this year’s Person of the Year, while 98 per cent of people have said no.

The King’s mother previously received the title, as the late Queen Elizabeth II was voted Time’s Woman of the Year in 1952 , the same year she acceded to the throne.

According to Time.com , Zelensky is currently ahead of King Charles, as 24 per cent of people have voted for Ukraine’s president to receive the honour.

Vladimir Putin, who has declared war on Ukraine, is also up for Time’ s title, with a yes score of three per cent. In addition, former US President Donald Trump and UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have a yes score of three per cent.

Women protesters in Iran are currently in the lead for the Person of the Year, with 84 per cent of people voting yes for them.

Many musical artists are up for the accolade, with 10 per cent of the people voting yes for Taylor Swift, seven per cent for Beyoncé, five per cent for Lizzo, and four percent for Harry Styles.

Along with the British and Ukrainian rulers and musicians, several athletes are being considered for the title, including Steph Curry, who has a yes score of three percent, and Serena Williams, who has a yes score of eight per cent.

The 2021 winner, Elon Musk, is up for Person of the Year again this year, with five per cent of voters saying yes to Twitter’s newest owner.

CALIFORNIA STATE
BOSTON, MA
