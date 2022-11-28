ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Harris, French president to meet at NASA headquarters

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36akIx_0jQ9JqXZ00
AP Photo/Francois Mori France’s President Emmanuel Macron poses with U.S Vice President Kamala Harris before a conference with several world leaders in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Vice President Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit NASA headquarters together on Wednesday, a White House official said Monday.

Macron will be in Washington for an official visit with President Biden and Harris, and the trip to NASA is intended to showcase the United States and France’s “deepening collaboration on space in support of Earth, climate, and space science and space exploration,” according to the official.

The visit will involve celebrating existing cooperation in space science, space exploration and using data collected from space to fight climate change, and it comes on the heels of the U.S.-France Comprehensive Space Dialogue, which was held in Paris in October.

When Harris was in Paris last year, she and Macron committed to a whole-of-government space dialogue.

The trip to NASA will be Macron’s first stop in Washington after arriving on Tuesday evening, according to the French Embassy. Later on Wednesday, Macron is set to attend a working lunch at NASA on climate and biodiversity issues with members of Congress and key stakeholders on climate.

A French official told reporters on Monday that space is one of the priority “strategic domains” of the bilateral relationship between France and the U.S., citing Harris’s 2021 visit to Paris as a significant symbol of the importance of laying the groundwork for cooperation between France and the U.S. on space policy.

“The U.S. has chosen France, after Japan, as a second partner to have horizontal, global, space dialogue covering all aspects of space policies, in particular the observation of earth and the observation of the atmosphere, directly linked to the fight against climate change,” the official said.

Macron on Thursday will participate in a bilateral meeting with Biden, which will be followed by a joint press conference. He will then join the president for a state dinner alongside first lady Jill Biden, French first lady Brigitte Macron, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Laura Kelly contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Watch live: Biden greets President Macron of France

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday morning are slated to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron in an official arrival ceremony. The two presidents are set to feast on lobster, caviar and a course of American artisanal cheeses at Thursday’s state dinner. The red, white and blue-themed gathering with France is…
The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Sights and sounds from Biden’s glitzy State Dinner

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U  To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9  –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*  *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

White House resumes holiday festivities after 2021’s pandemic pause

The White House is once again bustling with guests, revelers and holiday activity in a sign of how the Biden administration views the state of the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted hundreds of guests at the White House this week for an official state visit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. In the coming weeks, hundreds more guests will filter in and out of White House holiday parties.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t Democrats?

Democrats continue to revel in the results of the midterm elections as a validation of democracy in the United States. Yet, with the exception of the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, Democrats in Washington have studiously avoided championing the one agency that is central to the survival of our constitutional democracy: the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
AFP

Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday. Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia also employed morality police to enforce female dress codes and other rules of behaviour.
The Hill

Finnish PM: Europe ‘would be in trouble without the United States’

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Europe “would be in trouble without the United States” in remarks during her visit to Australia on Friday. The Guardian reported that Marin told reporters in Sydney that Europe is not strong enough on its own to manage Russia, saying that U.S. assistance is necessary.
The Hill

House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections

A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

OPEC+ oil producers face uncertainty over Russian sanctions

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, are expected to decide how much oil to supply to the global economy amid weakening demand in China and uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
The Hill

China’s economic locomotive derailed as Xi consolidates power

Since China’s 20th Party Congress convened in mid-October, the assessment of most commentators has been overwhelmingly negative. As was widely anticipated, Xi Jinping was reelected as party general secretary for an unprecedented third five-year term. The main surprise was the extent to which Xi consolidated power by appointing loyalists to key positions while those retiring included individuals considered to be reformists. The most visible symbol of the changing of the guard occurred when Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, was escorted off-stage.
The Hill

The Russian oil debacle

The looming Russian oil price “cap” has all the hallmarks of a historic debacle in the making. For months, the United States and the G-7 have haggled over a complex plan to constrain the money that the Kremlin makes from some of its oil exports. With a looming deadline to loosen oil sanctions just days away, policymakers should dump the plan — as it will do little to hasten an end to the war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Estonia to buy U.S. rocket artillery system in $200M deal

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. A deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

A bipartisan trade proposal to support our economy

Over the past two years, Congress has delivered bipartisan results to invest in American competitiveness and strengthen our communities. Last year, Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to rebuild American roads and bridges, invest in American manufacturing, and expand internet access in underserved areas. And just a few months ago, Congress passed the Chips and Science Act to bring more semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States and invest in basic science and technology research. These key acts demonstrated that we can solve some of our biggest challenges by working across the aisle.
The Hill

The Hill

794K+
Followers
90K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy