11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Both Feet in Maine?
Let's talk about driving, shall we? I got my permit when I was 15 and then my license, on the second try when I was 16. I have been driving for 21 years and I think I have a pretty good handle on the steering wheel, if you get my meaning.
These 15 Maine Restaurant Meals Need To Be On Your Bucket List
Food is comfort and when you visit your favorite restaurant and eat your favorite dish, you feel at home. Maine offers an endless amount of choices and restaurants, local, and nationally known. We have so many talented chefs and creators that the food industry as a whole continues to surprise me.
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Parts Of Maine Will See Damaging Winds On Wednesday
For the most part, fall 2022 has been a mild one. We kicked off November with a min-heatwave and we have not had a lot of really cold or really wild weather. It looks like that may be about to change. As we slowly descend into winter, we are starting...
Single Maine Mom Living in Her Van is Hesitant To Ask For Help But Has No Choice
During Camp Out Hunger, I met a lot of folks and connected with many Mainers sharing tough stories, hugging and crying all the while. One woman in particular, named Stephanie, is a single mother who is currently struggling. She has 4 children, ages 3 to 11 years old. She sadly lives in her van and works a full time job. Stephanie and her lovely daughter came to Camp Out Hunger to donate food and they came every day, donating each day.
University Of Maine Unveils 3D Printed Tiny Home
Two of the most memorable things the last decade has gifted us have been tiny homes (tiny houses) and 3D printers. For those who are unaware, a tony home is just that, a tiny house. While they are complete homes with living spaces, bathrooms, kitchens, etc, they have a very small amount of square footage. The concept is to backpedal from the idea of needing large houses with huge amounts of space. Instead, the movement encourages people to live a more minimalistic lifestyle.
Ready to Hit the Maine Slopes? Sugarloaf, Sunday River Open for 2022 Season
The warm days in Maine have come and gone once again. The temperatures have continued to dip lower, and parts of Maine recently got a real taste of winter with the arrival of some significant snow. But one of the real signs that the seasons are changing and fall will...
These Maine Spots Are Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals
This time of year is all about gratitude, giving, and love. There are many businesses and organizations in Maine that offer free meals during the holidays. A couple years ago I created a YouTube Video on The Root Cellar. The Root Cellar volunteers and helps provide for the communities it serves. I was able to be a part of a Thanksgiving dinner event. We would deliver free meals, including the turkey and all of the fixings to those who were unable to make or buy their own. I delivered many meals that day to wonderful people and it gave me purpose. This year, the giving has grown.
Here Are The Best Places to Cut Your Own Maine Christmas Tree
The commercials have started, the first snow has fallen, and even some radio stations have already started playing Christmas music. 'Tis the season of sparkly lights, family feuds, endless comfort food, and decorating!. I love to decorate my home for the holiday's as I listen to Bing Crosby and watch...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Will State Of Maine Residents Be Getting Another Check?
On February 10th, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State address, she remarked that some legislators suggested that the state's surplus of money be dolled out to the residents of the state. She explained that she thought it was a good idea and intended to make it happen. Over...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!
There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools
Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase
For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
