Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Parts Of Maine Will See Damaging Winds On Wednesday

For the most part, fall 2022 has been a mild one. We kicked off November with a min-heatwave and we have not had a lot of really cold or really wild weather. It looks like that may be about to change. As we slowly descend into winter, we are starting...
Single Maine Mom Living in Her Van is Hesitant To Ask For Help But Has No Choice

During Camp Out Hunger, I met a lot of folks and connected with many Mainers sharing tough stories, hugging and crying all the while. One woman in particular, named Stephanie, is a single mother who is currently struggling. She has 4 children, ages 3 to 11 years old. She sadly lives in her van and works a full time job. Stephanie and her lovely daughter came to Camp Out Hunger to donate food and they came every day, donating each day.
University Of Maine Unveils 3D Printed Tiny Home

Two of the most memorable things the last decade has gifted us have been tiny homes (tiny houses) and 3D printers. For those who are unaware, a tony home is just that, a tiny house. While they are complete homes with living spaces, bathrooms, kitchens, etc, they have a very small amount of square footage. The concept is to backpedal from the idea of needing large houses with huge amounts of space. Instead, the movement encourages people to live a more minimalistic lifestyle.
These Maine Spots Are Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals

This time of year is all about gratitude, giving, and love. There are many businesses and organizations in Maine that offer free meals during the holidays. A couple years ago I created a YouTube Video on The Root Cellar. The Root Cellar volunteers and helps provide for the communities it serves. I was able to be a part of a Thanksgiving dinner event. We would deliver free meals, including the turkey and all of the fixings to those who were unable to make or buy their own. I delivered many meals that day to wonderful people and it gave me purpose. This year, the giving has grown.
Here Are The Best Places to Cut Your Own Maine Christmas Tree

The commercials have started, the first snow has fallen, and even some radio stations have already started playing Christmas music. 'Tis the season of sparkly lights, family feuds, endless comfort food, and decorating!. I love to decorate my home for the holiday's as I listen to Bing Crosby and watch...
Will State Of Maine Residents Be Getting Another Check?

On February 10th, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State address, she remarked that some legislators suggested that the state's surplus of money be dolled out to the residents of the state. She explained that she thought it was a good idea and intended to make it happen. Over...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!

There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools

Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase

For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
